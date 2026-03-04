Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Samuel Wanyonyi Wangila, a veteran Aqua Rescue volunteer with more than 15 years of service, was responding to a distress call when he lost his life in the line of duty/Kenya Red Cross

County News

Kenya Red Cross volunteer dies attempting rescue in swollen Mbagathi River

Kenya Red Cross volunteer Samuel Wangila dies while attempting a rescue in Nairobi’s Mbagathi River as heavy rains trigger flood warnings.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — The Kenya Red Cross Society is mourning the loss of one of its most experienced volunteers, who died Tuesday while attempting to rescue a boy from the swollen Mbagathi River in Nairobi’s Highrise area.

Samuel Wanyonyi Wangila, a veteran Aqua Rescue volunteer with more than 15 years of service, was responding to a distress call when he lost his life in the line of duty.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the society, the boy had tragically drowned before Wangila could complete the rescue.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the organization described Wangila as “a dedicated and courageous volunteer, deeply committed to saving lives and mentoring others in aqua rescue operations.”

Wangila was nationally recognized for his service, receiving a Special Recognition Award at the 2025 Volunteer Awards for his outstanding contributions to rescue operations across Kenya.

“Samuel gave his life while attempting to help others — a true embodiment of humanity and selflessness,” said Dr. Ahmed Idris, Secretary General of the Kenya Red Cross Society.

“Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with his wife, family, friends and fellow volunteers during this profoundly difficult time.”

Beyond frontline emergency response, Wangila played a key role in training and mentoring fellow volunteers, strengthening the society’s capacity to respond effectively to water-related disasters.

The tragedy comes as Nairobi and surrounding counties experience heavy rainfall, heightening the risk of flash floods.

The Kenya Meteorological Department warned Wednesday that the heaviest rains are expected to persist through Sunday, with some areas forecast to receive up to 50 millimetres of rainfall within 24 hours.

Residents in Westlands, Dagoretti, Roysambu, Kibra, Embakasi, Makadara and Kamukunji have been urged to avoid crossing flooded areas and to remain vigilant during storms.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Heavy rains peak in Nairobi as flood risk rises, met warns

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 4 – Heavy rains are now peaking across Nairobi and its surrounding counties, raising the risk of flash floods, according to...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS issues advisory as heavy rains cut off access to Tsavo East National Park

Kenya Wildlife Service warns visitors of impassable routes to Tsavo East National Park due to flooding, as the Kenya Meteorological Department issues a heavy...

5 days ago

Kenya

Kenya Red Cross Reactivates SMS Early Warning System as Flash Flood Risk Rises

The Kenya Meteorological Department issued an advisory on Friday warning that flash floods are likely to occur in several parts of the country during...

February 24, 2026
Kenya heavy rainfall forecast Kenya heavy rainfall forecast

Kenya

24-hour rain alert issued for Nairobi, surrounding areas

Fresh forecasts show heavy rains sweeping across southern Kenya, with some areas facing flooding risks over the next 24 hours.

February 22, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Met lists Nairobi, Mombasa among counties set for heavy rainfall

Kenya Met warns of intensified rainfall in Nairobi, Mombasa and 20 other counties from Feb 21–25, with flood risks as heavy downpours exceed 30mm...

February 20, 2026

County News

6 workers trapped in collpased building near OTC rescued

Six workers trapped in a collapsed building near OTC along Kirinyaga Road, Nairobi, have been rescued by Nairobi Fire Brigade, NDOC, Police, and Kenya...

February 11, 2026

Top stories

Above-average rains expected in key regions, weatherman warns of dry spells elsewhere

Several parts of the country are expected to receive near-average to above-average rainfall during the March–April–May (MAM) 2026 long-rains season, even as other regions...

February 5, 2026
Kenya heavy rainfall forecast Kenya heavy rainfall forecast

Kenya

Rain expected in parts of Kenya this week, Met says

Rain is set to fall in parts of Kenya this week, even as other regions face scorching heat and chilly nights, according to the...

February 3, 2026