Kenya Red Cross volunteer dies attempting rescue in swollen Mbagathi River

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — The Kenya Red Cross Society is mourning the loss of one of its most experienced volunteers, who died Tuesday while attempting to rescue a boy from the swollen Mbagathi River in Nairobi’s Highrise area.

Samuel Wanyonyi Wangila, a veteran Aqua Rescue volunteer with more than 15 years of service, was responding to a distress call when he lost his life in the line of duty.

According to the society, the boy had tragically drowned before Wangila could complete the rescue.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the organization described Wangila as “a dedicated and courageous volunteer, deeply committed to saving lives and mentoring others in aqua rescue operations.”

Wangila was nationally recognized for his service, receiving a Special Recognition Award at the 2025 Volunteer Awards for his outstanding contributions to rescue operations across Kenya.

“Samuel gave his life while attempting to help others — a true embodiment of humanity and selflessness,” said Dr. Ahmed Idris, Secretary General of the Kenya Red Cross Society.

“Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with his wife, family, friends and fellow volunteers during this profoundly difficult time.”

Beyond frontline emergency response, Wangila played a key role in training and mentoring fellow volunteers, strengthening the society’s capacity to respond effectively to water-related disasters.

The tragedy comes as Nairobi and surrounding counties experience heavy rainfall, heightening the risk of flash floods.

The Kenya Meteorological Department warned Wednesday that the heaviest rains are expected to persist through Sunday, with some areas forecast to receive up to 50 millimetres of rainfall within 24 hours.

Residents in Westlands, Dagoretti, Roysambu, Kibra, Embakasi, Makadara and Kamukunji have been urged to avoid crossing flooded areas and to remain vigilant during storms.