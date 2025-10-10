Ruto says he sought Gideon Moi to ‘unite Kenya’, calls KANU fundamental to nation’s politics

BARINGO, Kenya, Oct 10, — President William Ruto on Friday told KANU grassroots leaders that he personally reached out to party chairman Gideon Moi as part of a broader plan to foster political unity, describing KANU as “fundamental to the nation” given its long history.

Addressing ward and constituency officials during a meeting at Kabarak, the President said engagement across party lines was necessary to lower political temperatures and keep communities focused on development. “I looked for Gideon because national cohesion is bigger than our differences,” he said, according to attendees.

President William Ruto with KANU Chairman Gideon in Baringo October 10, 2025.

Ruto’s remarks came a day after KANU pulled out of the Baringo senatorial by-election scheduled for 27 November. The withdrawal, which followed Moi’s meeting with the President earlier in the week, triggered unease within sections of the party base and prompted calls for clarity on strategy.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda urged Moi to address supporters directly to quell anxiety and explain the party’s next steps in Baringo and beyond. Party coordinators at the Kabarak forum said they would convey grassroots concerns to the national office and seek a formal briefing.

President William Ruto with KANU Chairman Gideon at State House on October 8, 2025.

Officials present said the closed-door session touched on peace messaging during campaigns, avoiding polarising rhetoric, and supporting service delivery in the Rift Valley. Local administrators reported orderly proceedings, with security officers manning checkpoints along approach roads.

KANU has not indicated whether it will endorse a candidate or remain neutral in the by-election, but organisers of the Kabarak convening said the party would “keep supporters engaged” as internal consultations continue.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has maintained the 27 November poll date. Rival formations are recalibrating their line-ups following KANU’s exit, with heightened outreach to former KANU canvassers and volunteers across key wards.