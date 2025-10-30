Robert Alai the ‘tutam’ evangelist and Ruto defender

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 30 – Robert Alai, once one of Kenya’s loudest government critics, has reinvented himself as the most aggressive defender of the broad-based government, a political alliance born from the partnership between President William Ruto and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in March 2025.

Today, the Kileleshwa MCA has become a self-declared crusader for what he calls the “new political order,” openly challenging anyone including senior ODM figures who questions the unity deal or the now-famous “Tutam” slogan, meaning two terms for President Ruto.

Alai’s political journey has been anything but ordinary.

From his days as a fiery blogger and digital activist who called out government corruption and police brutality, to now being one of the most vocal defenders of the establishment.

Before the broad-based government took shape, Alai was a sharp critic of President Ruto’s administration.

Yet, following Raila’s surprise deal with President Ruto before his death, Alai swiftly aligned himself with the new arrangement one he says represents the late ODM leader’s vision for “national inclusivity and stability.”

In recent months, Alai has turned his online firepower toward fellow ODM members who refuse to fully back the broad-based government or the two-term chant.

His biggest target has been ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, who has remained skeptical of the political marriage.

Sifuna had previously declared that ODM would field its own presidential candidate in 2027, a position he said was Raila’s standing instruction before his death.

Alai, however, has accused Sifuna of hypocrisy and betrayal.

“Sifuna won’t last in ODM,” he declared on X , dismissing him as out of touch with the new political reality.

He has also aimed his digital artillery at Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, a perceived rebel within ODM and a Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful in 2027.

Alai has mocked Babu’s ambitions, saying the youthful legislator is “unfit for leadership” and would be “worse than Sakaja” if elected.

Not even Babu’s popular online mathematics tutorials have been spared.

Alai has dismissed them as “publicity stunts with no meaningful impact.”

Alai’s latest online showdown came on Thursday when he responded to Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga over the “two-term” debate.

Ruth had questioned the wisdom of ODM leaders chanting Tutam while still part of the broad-based government.

“You cannot, as a member of ODM in the broad-based government, start shouting ‘Tutam’. What would be your negotiating edge post-2027 polls?” she asked during a radio interview.

Alai quickly fired back on X.

“Bwana, this kind of politics won’t work for ODM. If any of those people close to the acting party leader believe that they can take us to the streets to bargain with Ruto, we say NO. Sahau kabisa. The chant is TUTAM.”

With a following of 2.2 million on X, Alai has transformed his platform into a political command center, one where loyalty to the broad-based government is both declared and defended.

He engages directly with opponents, often trading barbs with lawyers, analysts, and ordinary citizens alike.

While his style remains combative, even abrasive, few doubt his influence.

For now, the self-styled “tutam evangelist” shows no signs of slowing down.

His message is simple that the era of endless opposition is over and those who can’t adapt to the new political reality, he says, should “sahau kabisa.”