‘Raila was at peace with God’: Bishop Kodia recalls last breakfast with Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — Bondo Anglican Bishop Prof. David Kodia on Friday described the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga as “a man at peace with God,” recalling a recent encounter that revealed the veteran politician’s calm spiritual readiness and humility in his final days.

Speaking during Raila’s State Funeral at Nyayo National Stadium, Bishop Kodia said he had breakfast with Raila and Mama Ida Odinga barely a month ago — a meeting that left him convinced that the ODM leader had made peace with his Maker and lived a life anchored in faith, justice, and compassion.

“Hardly a month ago, I had breakfast with Baba and Mama Ida,” Bishop Kodia said. “I saw a man who was ready to meet God at any time — a humble servant who had made peace with God in all he did.”

The bishop praised Raila’s lifelong dedication to truth and freedom, saying he used his influence not to enrich himself but to uplift others and advance the cause of democracy.

“Raila used his power effectively — to proclaim freedom, to liberate people from fear, and to inspire courage among Kenyans,” he said. “He never used the power of money to intimidate people or lure followers. Instead, he won hearts through persuasion and conviction.”

Looters condemned

Bishop Kodia contrasted Raila’s leadership with what he called the “bad manners” of Kenya’s current political class, lamenting the spread of a handout culture that has eroded integrity and genuine public service.

“Today, we have very bad manners among our politicians. They have taught our people the culture of handouts, where one [is] only seen in terms of what they can give,” he warned, drawing loud applause from mourners.

He called for a national return to moral leadership and unity, urging Kenyans to honour Raila’s legacy by rejecting corruption, tribalism, and greed.

“Kenya is too small to be divided into tribes and regions,” Bishop Kodia said.

“Let us see ourselves first as Kenyans, not as members of tribes or classes. If there is anyone here — be it a governor, MCA, or anyone else — who has looted this country, you have a chance to turn around.”

The bishop concluded by commending President William Ruto for according Raila a State Funeral, saying no leader was more deserving of such national honour.

Bishop Kodia’s sermon, steeped in spiritual reflection and moral challenge, portrayed Raila Odinga as a man who died at peace with God and his country — a leader who wielded not the power of wealth, but the power of conviction, service, and faith.