Ruto Hails Supreme Court as Guardian of Constitution

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – President William Ruto has praised the Supreme Court of Kenya for its role in safeguarding constitutionalism and strengthening democracy during the swearing-in of Justice Mohammed Warsame as a judge of the apex court.

Speaking during the ceremony, the President noted that since its establishment nearly 15 years ago, the Supreme Court of Kenya has remained steadfast in upholding the Constitution, protecting the sovereignty of the people, and defending judicial independence through landmark rulings and advisory opinions issued during critical moments in the country’s history.

“I am pleased to note that over the past 15 years, the court has remained steadfast in the discharge of its solemn mandate, consistently upholding the supremacy of the Constitution, the sovereignty of the people of Kenya, and defending the independence of the judiciary through landmark judgments, advisory opinions rendered during moments of national uncertainty, and jurisprudence that has strengthened the foundations of our democracy,” he said.

Ruto said the court has continuously ensured justice prevails for all Kenyans without fear or favour, stressing that it carries the responsibility of preserving the institution’s distinguished heritage while strengthening public confidence in the judiciary.

He further stated that the judges’s conduct, integrity, wisdom and diligence would play a defining role in shaping the next phase of the court’s jurisprudence and constitutional mandate.