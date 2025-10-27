ODM Central Committee convenes inaugural meeting after Raila’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Central Management Committee meets today for the first time since former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death, in a session expected to define the party’s future and unity.

Acting leader Dr. Oburu Odinga will chair the meeting to review preparations for ODM’s 20th Anniversary and progress on the 10-point agenda signed with the government.

The meeting’s first point of focus will be on the November 27 by-elections, which the party views as critical to maintaining parliamentary control as the Minority Party.

The meeting comes amid growing internal divisions, with Oburu urging unity and vowing to uphold Raila’s legacy.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir said the meeting reflects ODM’s commitment to continuity amid transition.