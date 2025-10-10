Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Venezuelan Maria Corina Machado

Machado “meets all three criteria stated in Alfred Nobel’s will for the selection of a Peace Prize laureate,” the Committee said. “She has brought her country’s opposition together. She has never wavered in resisting the militarization of Venezuelan society. She has been steadfast in her support for a peaceful transition to democracy.”

Published

OSLO, Oct 10 – Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 for her efforts to promote democracy at a time when an increasing number of countries slide into authoritarianism.

She receives the prize worth 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.2 million) “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” the Oslo-based Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a statement Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Machado, 58, “has led the struggle for democracy in the face of ever-expanding authoritarianism in Venezuela,” the Committee said. She leads the Vente Venezuela opposition party and has worked to unite pro-democracy forces in the country.

In her life before politics, she studied engineering and finance and had a short career in business before establishing a foundation that helps street children in Caracas.

Machado “meets all three criteria stated in Alfred Nobel’s will for the selection of a Peace Prize laureate,” the Committee said. “She has brought her country’s opposition together. She has never wavered in resisting the militarization of Venezuelan society. She has been steadfast in her support for a peaceful transition to democracy.”

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DRUG TRAFFICKING

US destroys alleged Venezuelan drug boat, killing three

This morning, on my orders, US military forces conducted a second kinetic strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists," Trump...

September 16, 2025

World

Venezuela’s ruling party claims election win as opposition boycotts poll

According to the CNE, the ruling coalition also won 82.68% of the votes cast for the National Assembly, Venezuela's legislative body.

May 26, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya and Venezuela pledge to strengthen Parliamentary diplomacy

The visit was marked by the delivery of a special communication from the Second Vice President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, requesting the establishment...

April 10, 2025

World

US announces $25m reward for arrest of Venezuela’s Maduro

The inauguration ceremony was overshadowed by recrimination from the international community and Venezuelan opposition leaders.

January 10, 2025

World

Ukrainian, Russian Nobel Peace winners slam Putin’s ‘insane’ war

Oslo (AFP), Dec 10 – A trio from the three nations at the centre of the war in Ukraine accepted their Nobel Peace Prize...

December 10, 2022

World

Nobel Peace Prize could sound alarm over Ukraine war or climate

Oslo (AFP), Oct 5 – As speculation mounts ahead of Friday’s much-anticipated Nobel Peace Prize announcement, observers suggest the committee may sound the alarm...

October 5, 2022

World

Venezuela agrees to help in Colombia peace talks

Bogota (AFP), Sep 14 – Leftist Venezuela has agreed to be a guarantor of future peace talks between Colombia and its last guerrilla group,...

September 14, 2022

World

Argentine judge allows some crew of grounded Venezuela plane to depart

Buenos Aires, Aug 2 – An Argentine judge investigating the Iranian and Venezuelan crew of a cargo plane that has been grounded in Buenos...

August 2, 2022