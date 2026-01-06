Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Russia expresses readiness to provide necessary support to Venezuela

Moscow welcomed the efforts made by the legitimate authorities of Venezuela to defend state sovereignty and national interests, and reaffirmed Russia’s unwavering solidarity with the Venezuelan people and government.

Published

MOSCOW, Jan 6 – Russia stands ready to provide the necessary support to Venezuela following U.S. strikes on the South American nation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday in a statement; “We firmly believe that Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to independently determine its own destiny without any form of destructive external interference.”

Delcy Rodriguez, previously Vice President of Venezuela, was sworn in on Monday as the acting president of the country, after President Nicolas Maduro was seized by force on Jan. 3 during a U.S. military operation against Venezuela.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that this step demonstrated the Venezuelan government’s determination to ensure unity and uphold the power structure established in compliance with domestic legislation, mitigate the risks of a constitutional crisis, and create the necessary conditions for the continued peaceful and stable development of Venezuela in the face of “blatant neocolonial threats and external armed aggression.”

Moscow welcomed the efforts made by the legitimate authorities of Venezuela to defend state sovereignty and national interests, and reaffirmed Russia’s unwavering solidarity with the Venezuelan people and government.

“We consistently advocate for the de-escalation of the current situation and the resolution of all existing issues through constructive dialogue and respect for international law and the UN Charter. Latin America and the Caribbean must remain a zone of peace. The sovereign development of all countries in the region must be guaranteed,” the statement added.

