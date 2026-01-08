AU, China urge upholding of global order condemning US raid on Venezuela

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 — The African Union (AU) and China have jointly called for the protection of a global order founded on international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes, while expressing concern over the US raid on Venezuela.

In a joint statement issued after the 9th China–African Union Strategic Dialogue held at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed the need for strict adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

The two sides said the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, and warned against actions that undermine established international norms.

“Both sides reiterated the imperative of upholding a global order based on international law, in particular the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes,” the statement said.

They expressed concern over the situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela following a US military operation that led to the capture of President Nicolus Maduro, calling for respect to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law.

“Both sides expressed concerns on the recent developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and reaffirmed that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected,” the statement said.

The dialogue was held alongside the opening ceremony of the 2026 China–Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

China-Africa cooperation

During the talks, the two leaders exchanged views on China-Africa cooperation in advancing modernization, global governance, zero-tariff treatment, the International Organization for Mediation, and peace and development in the Horn of Africa.

They noted that China and the African Union, as members of the Global South, share broad consensus on major international and regional issues and committed to strengthening coordination to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

The African Union reaffirmed its firm commitment to the One-China principle, stating that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory and that the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

Both sides also agreed to enhance alignment between China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and the African Union’s Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063, as well as commitments under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

They further committed to deepening cooperation under key initiatives, including Africa’s Agenda 2063, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and flagship projects such as Silencing the Guns by 2030, as well as China’s Global Security Initiative, Global Governance Initiative, and the International Organization for Mediation.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the full implementation of all signed cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding, and agreed to explore further areas of practical cooperation to deliver tangible benefits to the peoples of Africa and China.