Kenya, Morocco commit to strengthen maritime and logistics cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 — Kenya and Morocco have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the maritime, transport, and logistics sectors.

Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho said the renewed commitment follows his meeting with Moroccan Minister of Transport and Logistics Abdessamad Kayouh in Rabat.

During the meeting, the two leaders explored areas of mutual collaboration focused on maritime safety, mobility, and connectivity—key pillars for both nations as they position themselves as strategic trade and logistics hubs in Africa.

“It was a distinct honour to be hosted in Rabat by the Moroccan Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mr. Abdessamad Kayouh, a testament to the strength of our growing bilateral ties,” Joho said.

He noted that the discussions also addressed the participation of both Kenya and Morocco in the International Maritime Organization (IMO), where the two countries are keen to strengthen their roles in shaping global maritime policy.

“Our conversation also covered the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the upcoming council elections,” Joho added.

The Cabinet Secretary revealed that Morocco had assured Kenya of its support in its re-election bid to the same IMO category—signifying a deepening of maritime cooperation and mutual support between the two nations.