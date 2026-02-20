Kenya presses Russia for ‘unimpeded access’ to citizens caught in Ukraine war

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — Kenya has called for “unimpeded consular access” to its citizens caught up in the Russia–Ukraine war and demanded clear, transparent protocols for the repatriation of prisoners of war and the remains of those killed in the conflict.

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said he raised the issue during talks with Russian Ambassador to Kenya Vsevolod Tkachenko, amid growing concern over reports that Kenyans have been recruited or are participating in the conflict.

“During our talks, I conveyed the Government’s grave concern regarding Kenyan nationals currently caught up in the Russia–Ukraine conflict,” Sing’Oei said.

“I called for unimpeded consular access to our citizens and sought clear, transparent protocols regarding the repatriation of both prisoners of war and the remains of the deceased.”

Sing’Oei emphasized that Kenya’s priority remains “the safety and dignity of every Kenyan abroad” and welcomed cooperation from the Russian Embassy in preventing illegal recruitment of Kenyan nationals.

The meeting comes ahead of the Prime Cabinet Secretary’s planned official visit to Moscow in March, where bilateral relations and emerging security concerns are expected to feature prominently.

The diplomatic engagement follows a statement issued Thursday by the Russian Embassy in Nairobi rejecting allegations that it has recruited Kenyan citizens to fight in Ukraine.

The embassy described such claims as a “dangerous and misleading propaganda campaign,” expressing concern over what it termed misinformation circulating in Kenya’s media and public discourse.

Denial

It denied issuing visas to Kenyan citizens intending to participate in the war or colluding with recruitment networks.

However, the embassy acknowledged that Russian law allows foreign nationals legally residing in Russia to voluntarily enlist in its armed forces.

It also expressed readiness to engage in “constructive and depoliticized dialogue” with Kenyan authorities and called for the expedited conclusion of bilateral agreements on labour migration, travel, and security cooperation.

The row follows explosive findings by Kenya’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which uncovered what investigators described as an extensive network facilitating the recruitment and trafficking of Kenyans into the war.

Presenting the findings before the National Assembly, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah alleged that rogue officials within the Directorate of Immigration Services, the DCI, and the National Employment Authority enabled recruits to travel undetected through airports.

According to the report, more than 1,000 Kenyans may have been recruited, many lured by promises of lucrative salaries, signing bonuses, and foreign citizenship.

Some recruits were reportedly promised monthly pay of up to Sh350,000 and signing bonuses ranging from Sh900,000 to Sh1.2 million, only to be deployed to frontline combat zones after minimal training.

Kenya has intensified diplomatic and security efforts to investigate recruitment networks and protect vulnerable citizens, amid growing international scrutiny over the use of foreign fighters in the protracted conflict.