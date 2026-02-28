Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Kindiki Announces KSh13.3 Billion Road Investment in Kwale Infrastructure Drive

the Deputy President said the investment would accelerate connectivity, unlock trade opportunities and stimulate local economic growth.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced the release of Sh13.3 billion for the construction and upgrade of tarmac roads in Kwale County, marking a significant boost to the Government’s infrastructure expansion programme at the Coast.

Speaking during an inspection of national government projects and a resource mobilisation forum for small-scale traders in Lunga Lunga Constituency, the Deputy President said the investment would accelerate connectivity, unlock trade opportunities and stimulate local economic growth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among the flagship projects underway is the Lunga Lunga–Vanga–Jeho–Majorenii–Kanana–Sokoni corridor, a key route expected to enhance cross-border trade and ease transport challenges in the region.

Other critical road projects include the Samburu–Kinango–Kwale Town road and the Kinango–Mwangulu stretch. Additional roads in Milalani, Kikoni and Mwangulu are also set for upgrading to bitumen standards.

Kindiki noted that improved road infrastructure would lower the cost of doing business, enhance access to markets for farmers and traders, and strengthen regional integration.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

NACADA Dawn Raid in Trans Nzoia Smashes Major Counterfeit Alcohol Syndicate

TRANS NZOIA, Kenya, Feb 28 – In a dramatic pre-dawn operation, a NACADA-led multi-agency team has unraveled a sophisticated counterfeiting and illegal ethanol distribution...

8 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya urges UN-Facilitated Diplomacy Amid Rising Tensions Following US, Israeli Attacks on Iran

The appeal comes amid rising tensions after reported Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian military-linked sites triggered threats of retaliation from Tehran, raising fears...

37 minutes ago

Top stories

Runda Estate Denies Charging Motorists to Use Public Road

In a statement issued Saturday, the Runda Association said it had noted videos, online posts and public commentary claiming that access fees were being...

1 hour ago

crime

Canadian National Held After Sword Attack at Westlands Mosque Leaves Three Injured

"He pulled a machete from his coat and used it to stab and injure three worshippers. He has been arrested and is under interrogation,”...

2 hours ago

Kenya

KQ, Qatar Airways among airlines halting Doha flights as Iran strikes US assets in UAE.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding,” the airline said, adding that affected passengers would receive direct...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya Embassy in Doha Calls on Kenyans to Register Amid Iran attacks

"We urge the Kenyan community to remain calm, follow official guidance, and rely on verified government platforms for updates,” the Embassy in Doha stated.

3 hours ago

Kenya

MPs say NCIC soft on Political Gangs and Gachagua hate speech Case

​The Commission faced criticism from the National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, which accused NCIC of failing to decisively rein in politically...

4 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Kenya Power Meter Reader Arrested for Allegedly Extorting Sh 300,000 from Customer

“Upon receiving the report on February 27, the Commission conducted preliminary investigations and mounted an operation that led to the suspect’s arrest as he...

4 hours ago