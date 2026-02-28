Kindiki Announces KSh13.3 Billion Road Investment in Kwale Infrastructure Drive

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced the release of Sh13.3 billion for the construction and upgrade of tarmac roads in Kwale County, marking a significant boost to the Government’s infrastructure expansion programme at the Coast.

Speaking during an inspection of national government projects and a resource mobilisation forum for small-scale traders in Lunga Lunga Constituency, the Deputy President said the investment would accelerate connectivity, unlock trade opportunities and stimulate local economic growth.

Among the flagship projects underway is the Lunga Lunga–Vanga–Jeho–Majorenii–Kanana–Sokoni corridor, a key route expected to enhance cross-border trade and ease transport challenges in the region.

Other critical road projects include the Samburu–Kinango–Kwale Town road and the Kinango–Mwangulu stretch. Additional roads in Milalani, Kikoni and Mwangulu are also set for upgrading to bitumen standards.

Kindiki noted that improved road infrastructure would lower the cost of doing business, enhance access to markets for farmers and traders, and strengthen regional integration.