DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi calls for fast-tracking Kenya–Canada agreements on trade, security, and labour mobility

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urges expedited conclusion of pending agreements with Canada to boost trade, security, labour mobility, and STEM collaboration.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 — Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has called for the expedited conclusion of several pending agreements between Kenya and Canada, aimed at strengthening cooperation in foreign investment, defence, security, and labour mobility.

Mudavadi made the call on Sunday following a meeting with Rob Oliphant, Canada’s Parliamentary Secretary, during which the two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral and multilateral engagement between the two countries.

The discussions focused on strengthening Kenya–Canada relations, which Mudavadi said remain vital for advancing shared priorities in trade, security, and sustainable development.

“Strengthening Kenya–Canada cooperation remains key to advancing our shared priorities in trade, security, and sustainable development,” Mudavadi said, noting that both countries reaffirmed their commitment to deepening diplomatic and economic ties.

He emphasized the need to expedite the conclusion of several memoranda of understanding currently under consideration, including agreements on foreign investment, defence and security cooperation, and bilateral labour mobility frameworks designed to expand opportunities for Kenyan workers abroad.

The discussions also reviewed progress under the Kenya–Canada Binational Commission framework, which anchors collaboration between the two countries in areas such as the sustainable blue economy, trade and investment, and peace and security.

Mudavadi further acknowledged Canada’s support for the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, a Kenya-led initiative aimed at stabilizing the Caribbean nation amid ongoing security challenges.

Looking ahead, the leaders explored new opportunities for cooperation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), particularly as Kenya prepares to host the fourth session of the Kenya–Canada Binational Commission later this year.

Mudavadi also invited Canada to support the continued expansion of the United Nations Office at Nairobi, one of the UN’s key global hubs and the only UN headquarters in the Global South.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Maurice Makoloo, also participated in the discussions.

Kenya and Canada have maintained diplomatic relations for more than six decades, with cooperation spanning trade, development assistance, governance, and security partnerships.

