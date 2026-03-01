Mudavadi warns Middle East conflict could disrupt global supply chain

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for restraint, dialogue, and coordinated international action following the renewed conflict in the Middle East, warning of potential global security and economic repercussions.

Mudavadi made the remarks at the Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi where he joined Ambassador General Bacha Debele Buta to commemorate the 130th anniversary of the Battle of Adwa.

The Victory of Adwa, fought in 1896, remains a landmark in world history. Ethiopian forces led by Emperor Menelik II and Empress Taytu Betul defeated the invading Italian army, safeguarding Ethiopia’s sovereignty and making it the only African nation to successfully resist European colonisation at the time.

“As we celebrate the Victory of Adwa, it coincides with renewed conflict in the Middle East,” Mudavadi said.

“The unfolding developments have caught many by surprise, and we are likely to witness a fresh bout of disruption in supply chains and broader security dynamics.”

Hope in diplomacy

Mudavadi expressed hope that the hostilities would be resolved through diplomatic engagement and collective resolve.

“As Kenyans, we urge that this conflict be brought to an end soon. There is a new challenge that humanity must overcome, just as Adwa represented a triumph of unity and sovereignty. Peace must emerge victorious,” he said.

He called on the international community to work together to ensure de-escalation and a swift resolution, warning that prolonged instability could trigger inflationary pressures, fuel price volatility, and heightened insecurity across regions.

“We must find alternative arrangements as we observe trends where global supply chains are disrupted,” Mudavadi said.

“Global conflicts have significant implications for our economies, livelihoods, and the well-being of our people.”

The Prime Cabinet Secretary stressed that Africa must strengthen its resilience in the face of emerging global uncertainties, urging accelerated implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“For Africa, there is now an even more urgent need to actualize the African Continental Free Trade Area.

What inspired Adwa should inspire the African continent to build resilience by enhancing intra-African trade and strengthening partnerships,” he said.

He added that deeper continental cooperation would reduce vulnerability to external shocks:

“Unless we have alternatives, we have limited control over external developments. However, we can take deliberate steps to enhance our capacity to support one another and shape our collective future.”