Govt waives ID replacement and particulars change fees for six months

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31 – The government has waived fees for the replacement of national identity cards and the changing of particulars for a period of six months, in a move aimed at boosting access to the crucial document.

In a Special Gazette Notice issued on Thursday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the waiver is in line with President William Ruto’s directive to ensure every Kenyan can acquire and update their ID, which remains the main gateway to government services and economic opportunities.

“This waiver follows our other reforms, which include free issuance to first-time ID applicants, abolition of the extra-vetting requirement for border counties, and the scrapping of authentication fees for birth certificates when applying for IDs and passports,” Murkomen said.

He urged Kenyans to take advantage of the six-month window to replace lost or damaged IDs and update details such as names, marital status or place of residence.