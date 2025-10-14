Connect with us

According to a statement from the National Police Service (NPS), the incident occurred at around 8.10am on October 13, when a 56-year-old man armed with a bow and arrows advanced toward officers manning State House Gate D/Illustration

NATIONAL NEWS

Arrow attack pierced GSU officer’s left lung, punctured his heart: autopsy

Report shows GSU officer died after an arrow pierced his lung and punctured his heart, leading to massive bleeding.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — A post-mortem examination has revealed Constable Ramadhan Mattanka, a GSU officer speared outside State House, died from excessive bleeding after an arrow pierced his left lung and punctured his heart.

The autopsy findings were announced by VOCAL Africa CEO Hussein Khalid, who accompanied the officer’s family to the KNH mortuary on Tuesday, where the examination was carried out following the fatal attack outside State House Gate D in Nairobi.

“He was shot by an arrow which went through the left 7th and 8th ribs, then penetrated the left lung and punctured the heart. He died due to excessive bleeding resulting from the injury,” the human rights activist said.

Constable Ramadhan Mattanka/Provided

Khalid, flanked by relatives and human rights activists, called for justice and accountability, urging the government to strengthen safety measures for officers deployed to high-security installations.

“As we call for justice for Ramadhan, we urge the State to ensure police officers are safe while on duty,” he added.

Man who claimed Satan’s mandate to kill Ruto guard detained for 14 days » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

56-year-old assailant

The late officer was scheduled to be buried on Tuesday in Kajiado County.

According to a statement from the National Police Service (NPS), the incident occurred at around 8.10am on October 13, when a 56-year-old man armed with a bow and arrows advanced toward officers manning State House Gate D.

Spear-wielding man kills GSU officer guarding State House » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

Despite being ordered to surrender, the assailant identified as Kithuka Kimunyi fired an arrow that struck Constable Mattanka in the left ribs.

Officers at the scene quickly subdued and arrested the attacker before rushing the injured officer to KNH, where he succumbed while receiving treatment.

The NPS condemned the attack and commended officers for their swift response, which prevented further harm.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish the motive behind the attack,” the service said in a statement.

The NPS also conveyed condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of the slain officer, describing him as a dedicated and courageous officer who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.

