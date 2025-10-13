Connect with us

State House, Nairobi.

NATIONAL NEWS

Spear-wielding man kills GSU officer guarding State House

The incident happened outside Gate D — an entrance commonly used by members of the public invited to State events at the complex.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — A General Service Unit (GSU) officer guarding State House, Nairobi, was on Monday morning killed in a shocking attack by a man armed with a spear.

Police said the incident occurred at around 11am when the officer, attached to the elite G Company, was on duty with colleagues conducting routine checks on vehicles entering the premises.

Witnesses reported that the assailant, a 56-year-old man, approached the area posing as a street dweller while carrying a sack that concealed a spear.

He allegedly hid behind a flower bed before suddenly emerging and spearing the officer in the chest, inflicting fatal injuries.

The officer was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, having lost a significant amount of blood.

Police officers at the scene quickly subdued and arrested the attacker, who was taken into custody for interrogation as investigations into his motive continue.

Authorities are also working to verify his mental state and any possible background connections.

The attack triggered brief panic within the State House compound, particularly because President William Ruto was inside the premises at the time, preparing to leave for an official engagement in Konza City, Machakos County.

Security was immediately heightened around State House, with officers reinforcing all entry points as investigations were launched.

The motive behind the brazen mid-morning assault remains unclear, though detectives from multiple security agencies are probing whether the suspect had any prior links to the slain officer or if the attack was random.

