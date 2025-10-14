Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Man who claimed Satan’s mandate to kill Ruto guard detained for 14 days

The attack occurred near State House gate D along Dennis Pritt road.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — The suspect accused of fatally attacking a General Service Unit (GSU) officer with an arrow outside State House will remain in custody for 14 days to allow police to complete investigations into the killing.

The Kibera Law Courts granted detectives the extended detention period on Monday following an application by investigating officers, who said they needed more time to record witness statements, analyze forensic evidence, and conduct psychiatric evaluations on the suspect.

Kithuka Kimunyi, 56, appeared in court limping and had to be assisted by police officers as he requested permission to seek medical treatment.

According to investigators, the suspect travelled to Nairobi from Makueni on Sunday night before carrying out the attack the following morning near State House Gate D along Dennis Pritt Road.

Witnesses said he approached the area posing as a street dweller while carrying a sack that concealed a bow and arrows.

He allegedly hid behind a flower bed before suddenly emerging and shooting Police Constable Ramadhan Mattanka, striking him in the chest.

Authorities said the suspect claimed during interrogation that he had been “sent by Satan.”

An autopsy conducted at the Kenyatta National Hospital mortuary on Tuesday revealed that the arrow pierced the officer’s left lung and punctured his heart, causing massive internal bleeding that led to his death.

Mattanka was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital moments after the attack but was pronounced dead on arrival due to the severity of his injuries.

