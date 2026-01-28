Connect with us

Ruto stressed the central role of an independent Judiciary in Kenya’s democracy and national stability/PCS/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We will not defy court orders,’ Ruto says at swearing-in of Appeal Court judges

President Ruto says his administration will respect all court rulings as 15 new Court of Appeal judges are sworn in to cut case backlog.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — President William Ruto has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, pledging that no court ruling will be disregarded under any circumstances.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of fifteen new Court of Appeal judges at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday Ruto stressed the central role of an independent Judiciary in Kenya’s democracy and national stability.

“I have questioned judicial decisions that appear to impede the implementation of critical public policy priorities. And I have raised concerns where some rulings seemed to cross into the realm of judicial overreach or, as some say, tyranny,” Ruto said.

“These concerns are expressed not out of disregard or contempt for the courts, but out of a duty to speak honestly about the consequences such decisions have on the lives and livelihoods of the Kenyan people.”

Despite the differences, the President emphasized that his administration has consistently respected court decisions and, when dissatisfied, has pursued lawful avenues such as appeals rather than defiance.

Ruto to seek court ruling on political manifesto status

“I want to give you my undertaking that this administration will not disregard any court rulings at any time and in all circumstances,” he said.

Significant reinforcement

Ruto described the new appointments as “one of the most significant single reinforcements of the Court of Appeal in recent history.”

The judges are expected to help reduce case backlogs, improve dispute resolution timelines, and strengthen public confidence in the justice system.

As of December 2025, the Court of Appeal was handling 14,300 pending cases, with an overall case clearance rate of 68 per cent.

To address the workload, the government has stepped up investment in judicial capacity, including plans to appoint 60 new High Court judges by March 2026 and recruit 168 new resident magistrates.

The President also highlighted enhanced financial and welfare support for the Judiciary.

The Judiciary’s budget has increased from Sh18.8 billion in the 2023/24 financial year to Sh26.9 billion in the current financial year.

In addition, the recently approved Judges’ Retirement Benefits Bill will establish a dedicated pension and benefits framework for superior court judges, a move aimed at safeguarding judicial independence and ensuring dignified retirements.

“The rule of law must prevail,” Ruto said. “Because without it, no policy, no program, no government, and no country can endure.”

The ceremony was attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, judges of the superior courts, members of the Judicial Service Commission, and other senior state officials.

