Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Boniface Mwangi singled out Zimbabwe’s Wicknel Chivayo, alleging that Chivayo was “supposed to help [government] steal the 2027 elections.”/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Boniface Mwangi demands answers on ‘sale’ of Kenyan passports to foreigners

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi alleges State House-issued Kenyan passports to foreigners, including sanctioned individuals, raising concerns over immigration integrity and national security.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 — Human rights activist and presidential aspirant Boniface Mwangi has sparked controversy after publishing a list of foreigners he claims were issued Kenyan passports under direct orders from State House, Nairobi.

In a statement posted online, Mwangi alleged that the passports were processed under special instructions, raising concerns over the integrity of the immigration system.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Here is a list of foreigners whom Evelyn Cheluget, the Director General of Immigration Services, has issued Kenyan passports to travel with. The orders to issue the passports came directly from State House,” Mwangi claimed.

He singled out Number 6 on the list, Zimbabwe’s Wicknel Chivayo, alleging that Chivayo was “supposed to help [government] steal the 2027 elections.”

Court sets March 5 mention for petition to block Zimbabwean tycoon from State House

Mwangi questioned how the applications were processed via the government’s e-Citizen platform, which normally requires applicants to possess a valid Kenyan national ID and pay prescribed fees.

“To apply for a Kenyan passport, you need a Kenyan identity card and an e-Citizen account, and you have to pay. Whose account was used for this illegal passport application?” he asked.

“Did they use a zero token where no payment was made? Why were the immigration officers told the applicants were Very Important Persons (VIPs) and instructed to issue express passports?”

He described the alleged issuance as unlawful and morally reprehensible.

“Selling Kenyan passports is evil, but selling our passports to criminals is pure demonic behavior! Ruto Must Go!” Mwangi declared, adding, “Our passports are being sold to warlords.”

Political motives

Among the individuals Mwangi listed as allegedly having received Kenyan passports are Shareif Mohammed Osman, Taha Osman Ishag Adam, Siddiq Elsadig Elsiddig Elmahdi, Omar Bashir Mohamed Manis, Omar Bashir Mohamed Yunis, Samy Ahmed, Elgony Ahmed, Mohamed Eldwai, Mayada Hamdan, Hassabo Mohamed, Abazar Ahmed, Alaa Eldin Abdelraheem, Taha Elhusin, Mohamed Hassabo, Tagaldeen Ahmed, Abdalraheem Hamdan, Yagoub Gasem, Ibrahim Ahmed, Fatima Eisa, Zahraa Hamdan, Adil Hamdan, Zarwa Hamdan, Musa Hamdan Musa, and Algoney Musa.

Mwangi also highlighted Zimbabwean businessman Wicknel Chivayo, alleging political motives behind the passport issuance.

The controversy intensified after the name Alqoni Hamdan Dagalo Musa surfaced in connection with sanctions listings by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). According to the office, his records include possession of a Kenyan passport in addition to Emirati identification.

Alqoni Hamdan Dagalo Musa is reportedly the brother of Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group central to conflict in Sudan.

The alleged links to sanctioned individuals have heightened public scrutiny and calls for clarification from the Kenyan government.

Mwangi further claimed that some of the listed individuals have been seen in proximity to President William Ruto on various occasions, although he did not provide documentary evidence in his initial post.

He urged the public to independently verify the names online and share their findings.

As of publication, the Directorate of Immigration Services and State House had not responded to the allegations.

The unfolding controversy raises broader questions about transparency in the issuance of Kenyan citizenship documents and the integrity of national identification systems.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

AGRICULTURE

Kenya’s inflation drops to 4.3 percent in February

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Kenya’s annual inflation rate slowed to 4.3 per cent in February from 4.4 per cent in January, according to...

1 hour ago
UDA wins solidifies their support despite loud campaigns by the opposition. UDA wins solidifies their support despite loud campaigns by the opposition.

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto hails voter support as UDA sweeps 4 by-elections

President William Ruto praises UDA for winning four by-elections in Isiolo South, West Kabras, Muminji, and Evurore, highlighting the party’s national vision and strong...

1 hour ago
UDA wins solidifies their support despite loud campaigns by the opposition. UDA wins solidifies their support despite loud campaigns by the opposition.

Kenya

UDA wins again as opposition hype turns ‘moto wa gazeti’

Ruto re-election chances are gaining momentum as UDA continues to win at the ballot despite loud opposition campaigns.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Ignore me at your own risk’: TikToker held over threats to President Ruto

DCI arrests TikToker in Gatundu South over a viral video allegedly containing threats against President William Ruto.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan arraigned over recruitment of youths to fight in Russia–Ukraine war

A Kenyan man has been charged with trafficking 22 youths to Russia for exploitation in the Ukraine war as authorities probe a wider recruitment...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI nabs KMPDC employee in Social Health Authority fraud probe

DCI arrests interdicted KMPDC staff member Harun Liluma over alleged fraud linked to the Social Health Authority, faces three criminal charges.

4 hours ago

Kenya

UDA scoops all four seats during Feb 26 mini-polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – The ruling United Democratic Alliance completed a clean sweep as its candidates convincingly won four by-elections held yesterday. Duncan...

4 hours ago
Nairobi flooding preparedness Nairobi flooding preparedness

Kenya

Rain, chaos, repeat: Nairobi’s flood problem returns

Nairobi flooding preparedness is being tested once again as extreme weather warnings return.

4 hours ago