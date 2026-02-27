Boniface Mwangi demands answers on ‘sale’ of Kenyan passports to foreigners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 — Human rights activist and presidential aspirant Boniface Mwangi has sparked controversy after publishing a list of foreigners he claims were issued Kenyan passports under direct orders from State House, Nairobi.

In a statement posted online, Mwangi alleged that the passports were processed under special instructions, raising concerns over the integrity of the immigration system.

“Here is a list of foreigners whom Evelyn Cheluget, the Director General of Immigration Services, has issued Kenyan passports to travel with. The orders to issue the passports came directly from State House,” Mwangi claimed.

He singled out Number 6 on the list, Zimbabwe’s Wicknel Chivayo, alleging that Chivayo was “supposed to help [government] steal the 2027 elections.”

Mwangi questioned how the applications were processed via the government’s e-Citizen platform, which normally requires applicants to possess a valid Kenyan national ID and pay prescribed fees.

“To apply for a Kenyan passport, you need a Kenyan identity card and an e-Citizen account, and you have to pay. Whose account was used for this illegal passport application?” he asked.

“Did they use a zero token where no payment was made? Why were the immigration officers told the applicants were Very Important Persons (VIPs) and instructed to issue express passports?”

He described the alleged issuance as unlawful and morally reprehensible.

“Selling Kenyan passports is evil, but selling our passports to criminals is pure demonic behavior! Ruto Must Go!” Mwangi declared, adding, “Our passports are being sold to warlords.”

Political motives

Among the individuals Mwangi listed as allegedly having received Kenyan passports are Shareif Mohammed Osman, Taha Osman Ishag Adam, Siddiq Elsadig Elsiddig Elmahdi, Omar Bashir Mohamed Manis, Omar Bashir Mohamed Yunis, Samy Ahmed, Elgony Ahmed, Mohamed Eldwai, Mayada Hamdan, Hassabo Mohamed, Abazar Ahmed, Alaa Eldin Abdelraheem, Taha Elhusin, Mohamed Hassabo, Tagaldeen Ahmed, Abdalraheem Hamdan, Yagoub Gasem, Ibrahim Ahmed, Fatima Eisa, Zahraa Hamdan, Adil Hamdan, Zarwa Hamdan, Musa Hamdan Musa, and Algoney Musa.

Mwangi also highlighted Zimbabwean businessman Wicknel Chivayo, alleging political motives behind the passport issuance.

The controversy intensified after the name Alqoni Hamdan Dagalo Musa surfaced in connection with sanctions listings by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). According to the office, his records include possession of a Kenyan passport in addition to Emirati identification.

Alqoni Hamdan Dagalo Musa is reportedly the brother of Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group central to conflict in Sudan.

The alleged links to sanctioned individuals have heightened public scrutiny and calls for clarification from the Kenyan government.

Mwangi further claimed that some of the listed individuals have been seen in proximity to President William Ruto on various occasions, although he did not provide documentary evidence in his initial post.

He urged the public to independently verify the names online and share their findings.

As of publication, the Directorate of Immigration Services and State House had not responded to the allegations.

The unfolding controversy raises broader questions about transparency in the issuance of Kenyan citizenship documents and the integrity of national identification systems.