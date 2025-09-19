Sakaja Wins Big as Court Backs Orderly Growth for Nairobi Skyline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has received a major boost after the Court of Appeal affirmed that the city’s growth must proceed under clear, transparent, and modern planning rules.

In a landmark ruling on the Rhapta Road zoning case, the court acknowledged the county’s ongoing use of the 2021 Development Control Policy as a guide and gave City Hall six months to finalize, and gazette updated zoning laws.

The decision ensures that development continues, but within a framework that protects the environment and guarantees public participation.

Sakaja, who has consistently championed structured urban growth under his “Let’s Make Nairobi Work” agenda, is seen as the biggest winner.

The ruling empowers his administration to deliver a modern skyline while safeguarding infrastructure, community rights, and investor confidence.

By insisting on lawful, predictable, and participatory planning, the Court effectively validated Sakaja’s push for an orderly and sustainable capital.