NATIONAL NEWS

Over 200 Suspects Arrested in Nairobi CBD Crackdown Following Increased Crime

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5—NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – Police have arrested over 200 suspects in a major security operation targeting criminal groups linked to rising cases of mugging, theft, and harassment in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Seda confirmed the arrests on Friday, saying the multi-agency crackdown was launched in response to growing concerns from the public and is aimed at restoring confidence in the safety of the city.

“For those whose intentions are not good for this city, we have all the resources employed to catch up with the perpetrators,” Seda said.

He assured Nairobi residents and visitors that the CBD remains safe, with businesses operating normally and increased police visibility across the area.

Seda urged members of the public to report incidents directly to law enforcement agencies instead of spreading unverified claims on social media.

“My appeal is that we cannot use TikTok to air things which are not there. If you have an issue, report it to the relevant security institutions for prompt action. That is how a civilized society operates,” he said.

The police chief emphasised that the National Police Service remains open to receiving complaints from all members of the public.

“When you do it on TikTok, that is seeking publicity which is a nullity in law enforcement,” he added.

He dismissed claims that security agencies were ignoring public concerns, saying the crackdown itself was proof of the government’s commitment to protecting citizens.

“Our interest as a security agency is to ensure safety prevails within the CBD and the entire Nairobi region,” Seda said.

The crackdown follows rising alarm over incidents of crime in the city centre, widely shared on social media, with residents reporting cases of muggings, phone snatching, and harassment.

