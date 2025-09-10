Connect with us

Kenya

ODM lines-up festivities to commemorate 20th anniversary

“This milestone is not only a commemoration of ODM’s journey but also a reflection on the struggles, victories, and lessons that continue to shape our vision for a just, united, and prosperous Kenya,” ODM Sec-Gen Edwin Sifuna said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 10 – The Orange Democratic Movement party has announced a series of events to mark its 20th anniversary in Mombasa early next month.

Secretary General Edwin Sifuna says the three-day festivities will coincide with the date the party was officially registered.

“This milestone is not only a commemoration of ODM’s journey but also a reflection on the struggles, victories, and lessons that continue to shape our vision for a just, united, and prosperous Kenya,” he said.

The festivities will feature a youth Summit, a Women Convention and a thrilling 4-team football tournament involving AFC Leopards SC, Bandari FC, Gor Mahia FC, and Shabana FC.

Sifuna stated that build-up events will be staged across the country, with major highlights in Migori and Wajir counties.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm ODM’s enduring pledge to the people of Kenya: to continue being the beacon of hope, the custodian of democracy, and the unrelenting defender of justice,” the ODM Sec-Gen emphasised.

ODM traces its origins to the polarizing 2005 constitutional referendum, when the Electoral Commission of Kenya assigned the Orange symbol to the ‘No” team, opposing the draft constitution. The rival camp adopted the Banana symbol for ‘Yes.’

The anniversary comes at a time when ODM is struggling with internal divisions after its Leader Raila Odinga formed a pact with President Ruto’s UDA party, which paved the way for five ODM members to join cabinet positions in the Broad-Based Government.

ODM Chairperson John Mbadi was appointed National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary.

ODM Deputy Leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya were appointed Mining Cabinet Secretary and Cooperative and MSME Cabinet Secretary respectively.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi was appointed Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary

