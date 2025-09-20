ODM Chair Wanga concedes President Ruto’s re-election ‘highly likely’

KISUMU, Sept 20 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Chairperson Gladys Wanga has issued a strong warning to those planning to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, saying they should prepare for a tough contest.

Speaking during an economic empowerment event in Kisumu, Wanga asserted that President Ruto’s re-election is almost guaranteed, thanks to his growing alliance with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“Some people are busy plotting how to unseat Ruto, but they’re just dreaming,” she said.

“His partnership with Raila makes his second term highly likely,” Wanga added.

The Homa Bay Governor dismissed claims that Raila’s influence is diminishing, insisting that the former Prime Minister remains a key political force in the country.

“People are saying Raila is old and irrelevant, but that’s far from the truth. He still commands a loyal following and is firmly behind President Ruto,” she emphasized.

Referencing the recent devolution conference held in Homa Bay, Wanga praised President Ruto for keeping his promise to support women in the Nyanza region.

She applauded the delivery of KSh 5 million per county to support women’s economic initiatives in Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, and Kisumu.

“This shows we have a President who keeps his word,” she said, dismissing critics who have accused Ruto of dishonesty.

Wanga further revealed that ODM will join forces with President Ruto’s camp in the upcoming election, declaring the two sides will campaign as a united front.

“In ODM, we follow our party leader. Right now, we are fully part of the broad-based government,” she said.

Wanga also announced plans to tour all Luo Nyanza counties to oversee the disbursement of funds aimed at empowering women economically.

The event at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo attracted over 2,000 women from Kisumu County, who pledged their support for President Ruto’s development agenda.

All four Women Representatives from the region were in attendance, alongside Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu and Suba North MP Milly Odhiambo.