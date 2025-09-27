Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

27 more illegal guns surrendered in Kerio Valley disarmament drive

The weapons were handed in through the cooperation of community members and local Peace Committees in Ketut, Chemwonyo, Kibaimwa, Mon, Chesuman, Kaben, and Endo.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 — Twenty-seven illegal firearms, including AK-47 and G3 rifles, have been surrendered to police in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County, as part of the ongoing voluntary disarmament initiative in the Kerio Valley.

The National Police Service (NPS) said Thursday, the weapons were handed in through the cooperation of community members and local Peace Committees in Ketut, Chemwonyo, Kibaimwa, Mon, Chesuman, Kaben, and Endo.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The firearms have since been placed in safe custody.

This latest surrender brings to 232 the total number of illegal firearms recovered under Operation Rudisha Bunduki, along with 1,595 rounds of ammunition.

NPS commended local leaders, elders, and residents for their goodwill, saying their cooperation has been vital in fostering peace and security in the region.

“National Police Service commends local leaders, elders, and residents for their goodwill and cooperation in fostering peace and security in the Kerio Valley,” NPS said.

The disarmament campaign has been gaining traction. On September 21, seven AK-47 rifles were voluntarily surrendered in Tot with the support of peace committees from Murukutwa, Chechan, Chemwonyo, and Talai.

Police confirmed the weapons are secured at Tot Police Station.

Authorities have urged residents to continue supporting the initiative by surrendering illegal arms and volunteering information that could help curb insecurity.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Drama at Milimani Law Courts as Wilson Mitumba Women’s group land file vanishes

Over 600 women, some elderly, who said they were evicted from plots at Westpark Estate near Wilson Airport in 2005, gathered at the court...

34 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua urges Kenyans to emulate Malawi’s election after Mutharika win

Gachagua said Malawians had reminded Africa that the ballot remains the most powerful tool of liberation.

42 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, France to co-host ‘Africa Forward’ Summit in Nairobi in May 2026

President Ruto said the summit reflects a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and deepening multilateral cooperation to advance global goals.

49 minutes ago

Africa

Kenya, Ethiopia ink Defence Cooperation agreement to tackle regional security threats

KDF said the pact establishes a structured framework for more efficient, effective, and timely cooperation.

58 minutes ago

Capital Health

Kenya calls for stronger global action on oral health at UNGA side event

PS Oluga reaffirmed the country’s commitment to advancing the fight against NCDs through innovative, integrated, and equity-driven approaches.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen issues stern warning on desecration of Kenyan Flag and National Symbols

Murkomen reminded Kenyans that the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act regulate the use of the country’s national symbols, including the flag, emblems, and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly roots for expedited extension of AGOA

Kagiri raised concerns that the current extension of AGOA granted in 2015 is set to expire in September 2025, warning of potential economic disruptions...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki bashes opposition, intensifies UDA campaigns in Mbeere North by election

The DP called on residents not to fall to the cheap and retrogressive talk by the leading opposition figures.

2 hours ago