The hospital, which has recently faced leadership wrangles, had justified the tariff adjustments as part of efforts to sustain high-quality healthcare services/FILE/The Nairobi Hospital

Kenya

Nairobi Hospital reverses price hike after insurers suspend services

"We assure all patients that services continue at previous rates," the hospital said, urging insured patients to check with their providers for service approval.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 16 – The Nairobi Hospital has rescinded its recent 5 percent tariff increase following backlash from several insurance companies that suspended services at the facility.

In a statement on Friday, the hospital confirmed it will revert to previous rates to allow for further dialogue with insurers after a meeting held on August 11, 2025 with key stakeholders.

The hospital had raised costs on some medical services and products due to rising prices of pharmaceuticals, equipment, and supplies, but emphasized that its rates remained competitive.

“We assure all patients that services continue at previous rates,” the hospital said, urging insured patients to check with their providers for service approval.

The Nairobi Hospital reaffirmed its commitment to providing high-quality care and maintaining open dialogue with insurance partners to prevent disruptions in patient access.

