Achani, Kang’ata and Wanga top Timely Kenya’s 3-year Governors’ scorecard

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 — Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) , and Homa Bay’s Gladys Wanga have emerged as the top performers in Timely Kenya’s three-year governors’ scorecard, which assessed the delivery of key devolved functions since the 2022 General Election.

According to the survey, Achani ranked first with a performance score of 56.6 per cent, followed by Wanga at 54 per cent and Kang’ata at 52.8 per cent.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi placed fourth with 53.3 per cent, while Narok’s Patrick Ole Ntutu tied for fifth with Kang’ata at 52.8 per cent.

The performance ratings were based on assessments in five key devolved functions, with respondents scoring each on a scale of one to ten.

The cumulative percentages determined the final rankings for both high and low performers.

The poll also gauged public sentiment on whether first-term governors should be re-elected in 2027.

A majority — 61.8 per cent — said they would support a second term for their current county boss, citing ongoing projects and delivery on campaign promises.

However, 38.2 per cent preferred new leadership to accelerate progress and address persistent challenges.

When asked about overall satisfaction with governors’ achievements over the past three years, 43 per cent expressed approval, while 57 per cent said they were dissatisfied.

Timely Kenya conducted the poll between August 3 and 11, 2025, interviewing 4,805 respondents via Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI).

Forty per cent of respondents were from county towns and cities, while the majority — 60 per cent — resided in rural areas.

The demographic breakdown included young adults aged 18–35 — a dominant block reflecting increased youth political engagement — as well as middle-aged and older residents.

Those aged 36–50 formed the largest single age group.