Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Eastleigh business hub /COURTESY

Kenya

Kenyans Above 18-Years To Be Taxed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Government is seeking to expand tax collection by taxing every Kenyan with an ID card.

President William Ruto said every Kenyan above 18-years should be issued with the Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA’s) pin, qualifying them as taxpayers.

Expansion of the tax base is part of the President’s administration’s target to raise Sh3 trillion by the end of the financial year ending June 30 2023.

“Every Kenyan with an ID should have a PIN number. Technology, and a considerate, fair and professional mobilisation will do the job quite well,” Ruto said during this year’s KRA’s Tax Day.

To achieve this, the President challenged KRA to follow on Safaricom’s M-Pesa success.

“There are only 7 million people with KRA pin numbers. At the same time, in the same economy, Safaricom’s MPESA has 30 million registered customers, transacting billions daily,”

“The fact that this opportunity remains unclear to KRA demonstrates why radical changes are necessary. Safaricom, a telco, has registered more people than KRA, a powerful state organisation. It is very clear that the magic lies in technology and strategy, not power and resources,” he said.

Cumulative tax receipts in the first two months of the 2022/23 fiscal year stood at Sh280.2 billion compared to Sh247.8 billion in the previous fiscal year.

KRA had projected to collect a total of Sh2.072 trillion by the end of the fiscal year ending June 30 2023.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The consequences are painful to contemplate. Our GDP has risen to Sh12 trillion, yet KRA only raised about 14 per cent of it in revenues last year. In the past KRA was able to raise 18 per cent of GDP,”

“If we collect the same target today then would have raised an extra Sh400 billion. I expect KRA to raise Sh3 trillion by the end of the next financial year and to double the current collection in five years,” he added.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Pomp and colour as Chinese Film Festival 2022 opens in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – New Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has underscored the role the film...

58 mins ago

Kenya

Penina Malonza takes over the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage office

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 28 – The Ministry of Tourism will align its strategy to the government manifesto on the revival of the tourism business...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries take over after oath taking

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – A host of the new Cabinet Secretaries have continued to report to their respective ministerial offices to complete the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Ruto urges KRA not to harass Kenyans while collecting taxes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – President William Ruto has asked Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to stop harassing citizens while collecting taxes. He said there...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto directs KRA to target ShSh3tn as 2022/2023 financial year revenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – President William Ruto has directed the Kenya Revenue Authority to collect 3 trillion shillings revenue in the next financial...

2 hours ago

County News

Govt distributes relief food in Makueni County

MAKUENI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The government has distributed 3,600 bags of rice and 1,440 bags of beans to hunger-stricken families and the most...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kingi declares Elgeyo Marakwet Senate seat vacant after Murkomen appointed CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has declared the Elgeyo Marakwet Senate seat vacant after Kipchumba Murkomen was appointed as the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Govt to digitize government records and services, CS Owalo says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy will prioritize digitization of government services and all government records. The newly...

3 hours ago