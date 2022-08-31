Connect with us

Lawyer Paul Nyamodi. /JUDICIARY.

Presidential Petitions

There’s nothing like a National Presidential Returning Officer – Nyamodi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Lawyer Paul Nyamodi has told the Supreme Court judges hearing a consolidated presidential petition seeking to nullify the victory handed to President-Elect William Ruto that there is no such position as National Presidential  Returning Officer.   

Nyamodi, who is representing Youth Advocacy Africa alongside Peter Kirika, faulted the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati for tallying, verifying and declaring the winner in exclusion of four other commissioners.

The lawyer said the Chairman of the electoral commission has no such powers, and accused him of violating the Elections Act and the Constitution.

 Nyamodi further argued that the IEBC Chief Executive Officer Hussein Marjan who is not a commissioner was working in cahoots with Chebukati and Commissioner Abdi Guliye to declare their own results while excluding four others who disowned the final results.

The commissioners include Juliana Cherera (Deputy Chairperson), Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya and Irene Masit.

Nyamodi was making submissions in a consolidated petition seeking to overturn Ruto’s victory following the August 9, 2022 election.

Developing story….

