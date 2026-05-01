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Nairobi Faces Water supply disruption After Gigiri Pipeline Damage

“Repair works are currently underway, with teams from the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) and Nairobi Water on site working to restore supply. Water supply is expected to resume by 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2026,” read the company’s statement.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – Residents in several parts of Nairobi are set to experience a temporary water supply interruption following a major pipeline burst.

In a notice, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said the disruption was caused by a burst along the NCT–Kigoro–Gigiri–Kabete transmission pipeline at Gigiri.

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“Repair works are currently underway, with teams from the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) and Nairobi Water on site working to restore supply. Water supply is expected to resume by 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2026,” read the company’s statement.

The utility company indicated that both residential and commercial areas will be affected as repair works continue.

The incident has disrupted water supply to all areas served from Kabete Reservoir.

The affected areas include Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Upper Hill, Ngong Road, Madaraka, Nairobi West, Uthiru, Karen, Kibera, and Lang’ata, among their environs.

Residents have been advised to use available water sparingly as repairs continue.

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