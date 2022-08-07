Connect with us

June 21, 2022 | UDA gubernatorial candidate delivers his remarks during a roundtable with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance in Nairobi/Sakaja Campaign

August Elections

Sakaja urges Kenyans to vote wisely in Tuesday poll

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has urged Kenyans to vote wisely and not be influenced by leaders who do not preach peace during Tuesday’s general election.

Speaking during a church service attended by Deputy President William Ruto in Kayole, Sakaja stated that leaders should take the lead in fostering harmony during the election period.

“We are serious about Nairobi, because Nairobi has always been the worst affected by conflicts from past elections. Here in Nairobi, we know the pain of violence and the sweetness of peace. This time round it’s going to be different because we know better,” he said.

He cautioned Kenyans against being tribalistic stressing that everyone is equal.

He also affirmed his hope that the youth will take a stand against leaders who incite violence among them.

“Our young men refuse to be used by leaders to disrupt the peace. It is not right to let one in power make you see your neighbor as your enemy because of the tribe,” he stated.

“There is no difference between a Kikuyu’s problems and those of a Jaluo’s. There is no difference between a Kisii person’s hunger and that of a Kalenjin. this time round, we refuse to be used.”  

