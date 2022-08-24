Connect with us

Mutula Kilonzo Jr/FILE

Kenya

Mutula Kilonzo Junior says President Kenyatta legacy depends on peaceful hand over

Published

NAIROB, Kenya, Aug 24 – Makueni Governor-elect Mutula Kilonzo Junior says the legacy of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta will largely depend on his handing over of power peacefully.

In an interview on Citizen Television, Mutula said President Kenyatta should come out and reassure Kenyans of a peaceful transition

“If I was Uhuru I would get out, we see him on top of his car. Let him look like he is having a good time, like he is not stressed. We should have him out there, he is the outgoing president after all and then nobody would wonder where Uhuru is,” he stated.  

The President has maintained silence following the outcome of the August 9 General Election in which his deputy William Ruto beat his preferred successor Azimio La Umoja One Kenya candidate Raila Odinga.

Odinga and eight other petitioners have since moved to Supreme Court to have the victory nullified.

President Kenyatta met the Interfaith group at State House, where he assured them that the transition would be smooth.

“There was a time we had a meeting on BBI and we were Iin State House and I told the president that his biggest legacy is not the BBI or good roads. I told him that his biggest legacy is when he hands over power peacefully,” Mutula stated.

Mutula further advised that the president should be calm and be the one propagate the idea of impartiality in handing over, and “not like the way every time he issues a press conference, he looks angry. He should be calm.”

A week earlier, President Kenyatta met the Interfaith group at State House, where he assured them that the transition process will be a smooth one. 

