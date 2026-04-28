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Kenya, India Move to Fast-Track Free Trade Deal Talks to Boost Exports and Investment

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28— Kenya and India have agreed to accelerate negotiations toward a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) aimed at lowering trade barriers, expanding market access, and unlocking new opportunities for Kenyan exporters, officials said on Tuesday.

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Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, said the decision followed high-level talks with India’s Commerce Secretary, Rajesh Agarwal, as both nations seek to deepen economic cooperation and strengthen bilateral trade ties.

The move is designed to address a persistent trade imbalance between the two countries.

“Kenya is taking decisive steps to secure a more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship with India, as we move to address the significant trade imbalance between our two countries,” Mudavadi said in a statement.

He added that the two sides had agreed to fast-track negotiations toward a comprehensive trade deal that would make Kenyan goods more competitive in the Indian market while attracting new investment into key sectors of the economy.

“In my meeting with Mr. Rajesh Agarwal, we agreed to accelerate negotiations towards a Free Trade Agreement that will lower trade barriers, expand market access, and unlock greater opportunities for Kenyan exports and businesses,” Mudavadi said.

The proposed FTA between Kenya and India is expected to focus on improving market access for Kenyan agricultural products, manufactured goods, and services, while also encouraging Indian investment in infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, technology, and manufacturing.

Mudavadi said Kenya’s strategy is centered on strengthening trade competitiveness and building a more balanced commercial partnership with one of Asia’s fastest-growing major economies.

“Our focus is clear—strengthen trade, attract investment, and position Kenyan products more competitively within the Indian market while deepening economic cooperation between our two nations,” he said.

The engagement underscores growing diplomatic and economic momentum between New Delhi and Nairobi, which have maintained longstanding trade and investment ties across sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and energy.

Officials said the talks also touched on broader strategic cooperation, including regional development and South–South partnerships aimed at boosting trade flows between Africa and Asia.

During the meeting, Agarwal conveyed an invitation from India’s Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, for Kenya to participate in the upcoming Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi.

The summit is expected to bring together African and Indian leaders to explore new avenues for trade, investment, and development cooperation, as both sides seek to strengthen economic integration and expand commercial partnerships.

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