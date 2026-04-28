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The ODPP noted that both parties expressed a shared commitment to enhancing collaboration in prosecution, tackling transnational crime, and building institutional capacity within their respective justice systems/ODPP

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DPP Ingonga, Egyptian Envoy Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation in Criminal Justice and Prosecutorial Services

The ODPP noted that both parties expressed a shared commitment to enhancing collaboration in prosecution, tackling transnational crime, and building institutional capacity within their respective justice systems

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28— The Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga, on Tuesday hosted Hatem Yousri Hosni, Ambassador of Egypt to Kenya, in an engagement aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in criminal justice and prosecutorial services.

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The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the meeting underscores the growing diplomatic and institutional ties between Kenya and Egypt.

The ODPP noted that both parties expressed a shared commitment to enhancing collaboration in prosecution, tackling transnational crime, and building institutional capacity within their respective justice systems.

“This engagement reflects our firm commitment to building strong international partnerships that enhance the effectiveness of our prosecutorial mandate,” said DPP Ingonga.

“Criminal networks are increasingly transnational, and our response must be equally coordinated, strategic, and collaborative.”

The engagement, ODPP said, aligns with its constitutional mandate as well as its Transformative Prosecution Service agenda, which places strong emphasis on international cooperation, professional development, and the modernization of prosecutorial practice.

Both delegations explored a wide range of cooperation areas, including the establishment of structured partnerships between the ODPP and Egypt’s Office of the Prosecutor General.

Once formalized, these partnerships are expected to facilitate bilateral exchange programmes enabling prosecutors from both countries to participate in short-term attachments and secondments aimed at sharing best practices, strengthening comparative legal knowledge, and enhancing prosecutorial skills in specialized fields.

Ingonga noted that his office is particularly keen on creating opportunities for prosecutors to learn from Egypt’s extensive experience, especially in specialized areas of prosecution.

“Such exchanges will not only build capacity but also promote harmonization of legal approaches in dealing with complex crimes,” he said.

A key focus of the talks was capacity building, with Kenya seeking to leverage Egypt’s well-established training infrastructure and expertise in prosecutorial development.

The two sides discussed facilitating specialized training programmes for Kenyan prosecution counsel in Egypt, particularly in emerging and complex areas such as cybercrime, financial crimes, and transnational organized crime.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of regional and continental collaboration.

Egypt’s influential role within African prosecutorial networks, including the Africa Prosecutors Association, was highlighted as a strategic avenue through which both countries can deepen cooperation.

Officials noted that the timing of the engagement is significant, coming at a period when African states are increasingly prioritizing collaborative approaches to address evolving criminal threats that transcend national borders.

Strengthening prosecutorial cooperation, they said, remains a critical component in ensuring effective justice delivery and safeguarding public interest.

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