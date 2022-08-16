Museveni, Buhari, Ramaphosa among leaders congratulating President-Elect Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 — President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa are among African leaders who have congratulated Preside-Elect William Ruto for his victory in the August 9 presidential election.

Museveni announced on Tuesday that he had contacted Ruto on phone Monday night and reassured the President-Elect of his support.

“Further to my telephone call last night upon your victory, I wish to reassure you of Uganda’s commitment to continue partnering with Kenya in advancing regional and continental agenda through the East African Community, African Union and other multilateral platforms,” the Ugandan leader said.

He pledged to work towards the enrichment of existing ties between Kenya and Uganda and strengthen regional cooperation.

“Our bilateral cooperation will score tremendous achievements and I look forward to working more closely with you. God bless Kenya. God bless East Africa,” he said.

Others who conveyed similar messages are Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangwagwa, Burundi’s Evariste Ndayishimiye and Somalia’s Hassan Mohamud.

Abiy was the first leader to convey his congratulatory message Monday nigh following Ruto’s unveiling as the President-Elect by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

“My congratulations William Ruto on your election as the President of the Republic of Kenya. I wish you best of luck in your endeavors ahead and we look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests,” Abiy, one of Africa’s youngest leaders, said.

Somalia’s Mohamud followed suit pledging to work with Ruto towards the furtherance of the region’s stability and development.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to President-Elect H.E William Ruto on becoming Kenya’s 5th President. My best wishes to you as you begin your tenure at State House. I look forward to closely working with you to advance our partnership in all areas of mutual benefit,” he said.

Nigeria’s Buhari wished Ruto a successful inauguration and tenure in office.

“I congratulate the President-Elect of Kenya, William Ruto, on his victory in the August 9, 2022 general elections. I wish him a successful inauguration and tenure in office, while also looking forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between Nigeria and Kenya,” his statement read in part.

He went on to pledge collaboration with Kenya on issues of mutual cooperation including the fight against terrorism.

“Nigeria values Kenya as a strategic partner in the fight against terrorism and violence extremism. Between us lies a long history of friendship, economic and trade ties, and effective collaboration through various international organizations,” Buhari stated.

Ramaphosa of South Africa reiterated his country’s commitment to cooperating with Kenya towards speeding up peace and development in Africa.

“I offer my warm congratulations to President-Elect of the Republic of Kenya. A prosperous and united Kenya is an important prerequisite for and contributor to a prosperous and peaceful continent. We look forward to working with you in pursuit of #TheAfricaWeWant,” he stated.

Tanzania’s Suluhu commended Kenyans for exercising the democratic right in a peaceful manner while pledging to work with Ruto in furthering mutual cooperation.

“I congratulate the people of Kenya on their peaceful general election and the subsequent announcement of Dr William Ruto as President-Elect. We look forward to continue working together with our brothers and sisters in Kenya to strengthen our historically close ties. Tuko pamoja (We are together),” she said.

Burundi’s Ndayishimiye commended Kenya for holding free, fair and peaceful elections.

“My heartfelt congratulations to the President-Elect and the people of the Republic of Kenya for holding free, fair and peaceful elections. We urge all the parties to preserve peace, and disputes be resolved by existing competent legal mechanisms,” he said.

Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe exuded confidence in Ruto’s ability to govern.

“Congratulations to William Ruto on his election as the next President of Kenya. I have no doubt he will serve his country, his people and our continent with distinction,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto was declared President-Elect after sailing past the ‘50 per cent plus one’ constitutional threshold that requires a winner in a presidential election to garner 50 per cent of votes cast and an additional vote to avoid a runoff.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate garnered 7,176,141 (50.49 per cent) votes beating his closest challenger, Azimio’s Raila Odinga, who managed 6,942,930 votes (48.85 per cent).

Odinga, a veteran opposition leader, was making his fifth stab with the backing of the ruling Jubilee Party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Chebukati, who addressed the nation at 6pm, three hours after an earlier slated time, said Ruto also garnered 25 per cent of votes in twenty-four counties in line with the requirement to secure the threshold in half of the counties.

The two other presidential candidates — Agano Party’s David Mwaure and Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah — garnered 31,987 (0.23 per cent) and 61,969 (0.44 per cent) respectively.

The declaration of Ruto as President-Elect was made by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after a nearly 6-day tallying exercise at the National Tallying Center at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

Of the 47 counties, the leader of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance garnered over 25 per cent of the vote in 39 counties.

Chebukati who said he had been intimidated and harassed said tow of his commissioners — Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye — were injured. He said Hussein Marjan had also sustained injuries form skirmishes at the National Tallying Center.

“I stand here despite intimidation and harassments. I took an oath of office to serve this country and I have done my duty in accordance to the constitution and the laws of the land,” he said.

The delay was occasioned by a standoff after Azimio Chief Agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory declined to sign the results form citing unverified intelligence reports that the election was compromised.

“IEBC officials actually committed electoral offences and some of them ought to have been arrested if they were not arrested,” Kanchory claimed adding he was not in a position to ask his candidate to honour the IEBC’s invitation.

An hour after Kanchory’s announcement four IEBC commissioners led by Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera convened a press conference said they could not endorse the results verification process describing it as ‘opaque’.

“We’re here because of the opaque nature of how this phase has been handled and we cannot take ownership on the results that will be announced,” Cherera stated flanked by Commissioners Francis Wanderi, Irene Cherop and Justus Abonyo.