Ruto Rallies Nairobi residents to Shun Politics of Division

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to unite for the country to realise faster development that benefits all.

The President cautioned against politicians who seek to sow division, saying they should never be given the chance to hold leadership positions.

Those who propagate division and tribalism, he noted, should not be allowed to hoodwink the people, adding that Kenyans know true leaders based on their track record.

Political competition, he said, does not equate to preaching animosity, tribalism and division.

“Those eyeing political seats must be weighed on the scale of development. They should show us what they have done,” he said, adding that people who lack vision and agenda should not waste Kenyans’ time.

The President reiterated his dedication to uniting the country, saying this is the reason he teamed up with the late Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Movement to form the broad-based government.

“We entered into the broad-based arrangement to end tribalism, hatred and forge unity of purpose. This is the only way to accelerate economic growth and achieve shared prosperity,” he said.

The President was speaking on Tuesday during his development tour of Nairobi’s Kibra and Langata constituencies.

On education, the President noted that the government has done everything possible to ensure that the Competency-Based Education (CBE) is a success, explaining that in the last three years, 100,000 have been employed while another 20,000 will be hired before the end of the year. During the period, he said, 23,000 new classrooms have been established across the country.

The President said the government places the highest premium on education and will consistently make any necessary investment to ensure there are enough teachers and classrooms.

“No child should miss education due to lack of teachers or learning spaces,” he said. “We are advancing our commitment to a better learning environment for every child.”

While handing over eight new classrooms at Raila Education Centre in Kibra, President Ruto said the institution’s capacity has been expanded and can now accommodate 900 learners, up from 400 previously. He promised that the six teachers who have been working under the school’s board of management will be employed by the Teachers Service Commission.

The President also handed over 10 new classrooms at Joseph Kang’ethe Primary School, Kibra Constituency, Nairobi.

On housing, he said the government will take over and complete the stalled 900 units of the Kenya Railways Corporation Housing Project in Kibra. Once complete, the houses will be allocated to the residents of Kibra under terms similar to those under the Affordable Housing Programme.

At the same time, President Ruto said the government will develop an additional 3,000 housing units on the same Kenya Railways land, a project meant to expand access to decent homes and fast-track the transformation of Kibra into a modern estate.

On his Kibra and Lang’ata tour on Tuesday, the President also inspected the ongoing construction of the 4,600-unit Soweto Affordable Housing project in Lang’ata, Nairobi, which is set for completion by September. He promised that another 15,000 units would be set up in the area.

Across the country, 270,000 units are under construction in 200 sites, with 640,000 young people working on the projects. In Nairobi alone, the government is building 100,000 houses.

The Affordable Housing Programme, the President said, is not only about a campaign promise for national transformation, but an ironclad commitment to change the lives of our people.

“A country like Kenya, with such a solid global profile, should not have 7 million of its people living in squalid conditions in informal settlements such as Kibra,” he said.

“Our affordable programme is designed to accord these people the dignity they deserve.”

On the transformation of Nairobi, the President said a number of projects are ongoing in a bid to change the face of Nairobi to match its status as Kenya’s capital city and the gateway to Eastern Africa.

“By the end of this year, you will be surprised by the extent to which this city has been transformed,” he said.

To realise this goal, the national government has entered into a partnership with the Nairobi City County Government, with KSh80 billion lined up for the construction of 260km of roads, installation of 40,000 street lights, and the strengthening of waste management systems.

President Ruto said Kibera will significantly change as part of the efforts to transform Nairobi.

On health, he called on Nairobi residents to register for the Social Health Authority (SHA) to access quality services.

As of now, the President noted, 1.5 million people in Nairobi have registered for the new national insurance scheme.

Langata Member of Parliament Felix Jalango said Nairobi is changing due to the numerous development projects going on in various parts of the capital city.

Dagoretti North legislator Beatrice Elachi commended the President for his remarkable development record, urging Nairobi residents to give him a second term in office.

ODM leaders at the rallies addressed by the President expressed their full support for the broad-based government, saying it is the engine of development in the capital city and across the country.