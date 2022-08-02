Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
United Democratic Alliance's Nakuru gubernatorial candidate, Senator Susan Kihika/FILE/DPPS

2022 ELECTIONS

Kihika says GSU scale up in R. Valley designed to suppress voter turnout

Kihika, who is running for Nakuru Governor on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, said that Nakuru is peaceful and that there is no reason to create tension with unnecessary deployments.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 2 — Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika now says that the move by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to deploy additional security personnel in parts of Rift Valley is aimed at suppressing voting in UDA strongholds.

Kihika, who is running for Nakuru Governor on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, said that Nakuru is peaceful and that there is no reason to create tension with unnecessary deployments.

“Matiangi’s goal is to CREATE TENSION in Nakuru. Nakuru is PEACEFUL! NO JUSTIFICATION for deploying GSU to Molo and Kuresoi. INTENTION is to SUPPRESS the VOTE in our strongholds,” she asserted in a brief response on Tuesday.

“Same idiots are behind the inciting leaflets as an excuse to deploy GSU!” Kihika exclaimed.

Matiangi on Tuesday said that the decision was arrived at following a meeting with senior security officials from Rift Valley, which will see a contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) personnel deployed in Eldoret, Kuresoi and Molo as part of efforts to assure residents of their safety. 

Matiangi denies assembling chiefs to sabotage polls, terms claims ridiculous

The CS made the announcement even as he reported the arrest of eight individuals linked to inciteful leaflets circulated in Eldoret without commenting on the status of an investigation into the matter or the likelihood of pressing charges.

“They are not here for any particular aggression, they are here to assure Wananchi and demonstrate to Wananchi that we are ready to rise up to any challenge that may come up,” Matiangi said.

He stated that additional personnel will also be deployed in the larger Uasin Gishu county adding that the government will also increase patrols in parts of the Rift Valley and the neighboring region.

Matiangi said that the government will also deploy more resources including vehicles to allow easier movement of security agencies while maintaining law and order.

The Interior CS assured the nation of security and urged Kenyans to remain peaceful before, during, and after Tuesday’s polls which will mark the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 10-year-reign.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He added that he is satisfied with the level of security of preparedness across the country.

Matiangi said that so far, the Rift Valley region is secure adding that there is no evidence of anything that should worry the residents.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Matiangi denies assembling chiefs to sabotage polls, terms claims ridiculous

Matiangi who has openly backed Ruto's chief opponent, Azimio's Raila Odinga, said his meetings with grassroot administration officials were purely because "they are colleagues".

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Matiangi orders deployment of additional GSU contingents to R. Valley ahead of polls

Matiangi made the announcement even as he reported the arrest of eight individuals linked to inciteful leaflets circulated in Eldoret without commenting on the...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Magoha orders schools to allow students wear hijabs, veils

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has ordered all schools to allow their students to wear their different religious...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Matiangi insists govt will not shut down Internet, Facebook

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has maintained that the government will not shut down the internet before, during, and...

3 days ago

EDUCATION

CS Magoha says remaining 3,500 CBC classrooms to be completed before Aug election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha now says the construction of the remaining 3,500 Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms will...

7 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Govt scales up security deployment at the coast citing reemergence of gangs

Matiangi said intelligence reports had flagged out "politically-linked mobilization of gangs" and other illegal groupings that could pose a security threat in at least...

July 20, 2022

2022 ELECTIONS

CSs to file handover notes this week as govt firms up transition plan

He further stated that in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive, Cabinet Secretaries will present their handover notes in readiness for the expected change...

July 14, 2022

2022 ELECTIONS

Monitors ask OP duo to keep off politics, say police unprepared for polls

The groups warned that political leanings by the two officials at the Office of the President (OP) risk causing "erosion of confidence in security...

July 14, 2022