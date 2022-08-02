Kihika says GSU scale up in R. Valley designed to suppress voter turnout

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 2 — Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika now says that the move by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to deploy additional security personnel in parts of Rift Valley is aimed at suppressing voting in UDA strongholds.

Kihika, who is running for Nakuru Governor on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, said that Nakuru is peaceful and that there is no reason to create tension with unnecessary deployments.

“Matiangi’s goal is to CREATE TENSION in Nakuru. Nakuru is PEACEFUL! NO JUSTIFICATION for deploying GSU to Molo and Kuresoi. INTENTION is to SUPPRESS the VOTE in our strongholds,” she asserted in a brief response on Tuesday.

“Same idiots are behind the inciting leaflets as an excuse to deploy GSU!” Kihika exclaimed.

Matiangi on Tuesday said that the decision was arrived at following a meeting with senior security officials from Rift Valley, which will see a contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) personnel deployed in Eldoret, Kuresoi and Molo as part of efforts to assure residents of their safety. Matiangi denies assembling chiefs to sabotage polls, terms claims ridiculous

The CS made the announcement even as he reported the arrest of eight individuals linked to inciteful leaflets circulated in Eldoret without commenting on the status of an investigation into the matter or the likelihood of pressing charges.

“They are not here for any particular aggression, they are here to assure Wananchi and demonstrate to Wananchi that we are ready to rise up to any challenge that may come up,” Matiangi said.

He stated that additional personnel will also be deployed in the larger Uasin Gishu county adding that the government will also increase patrols in parts of the Rift Valley and the neighboring region.

Matiangi said that the government will also deploy more resources including vehicles to allow easier movement of security agencies while maintaining law and order.

The Interior CS assured the nation of security and urged Kenyans to remain peaceful before, during, and after Tuesday’s polls which will mark the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 10-year-reign.

He added that he is satisfied with the level of security of preparedness across the country.

Matiangi said that so far, the Rift Valley region is secure adding that there is no evidence of anything that should worry the residents.