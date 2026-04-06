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Composite image showing scenes from two separate road tragedies on Friday, April 3, 2026: (right) the mangled remains of a vehicle involved in a crash in Taita Taveta that left Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director William Ruto hospitalised and claimed the life of his daughter; (left) the wreckage of a Toyota Hiace matatu after it rammed into a stationary trailer along the Gilgil–Nakuru highway in Kariandusi, killing 11 people/CFM

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EXPLAINER: Stalled vehicles and the law — questions rise after deadly Friday crashes

The Traffic Act treats stalled vehicles as potential criminal offences. After the Gilgil crash killed 11 and a separate Taita Taveta accident, here’s what the law says about roadside obstruction.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 — Two deadly crashes on Friday have thrust a critical but often ignored road safety issue into focus: the danger posed by stalled or stationary vehicles on Kenyan highways.

The incidents — including the crash involving Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director William Ruto in Taita Taveta which claimed the life of his daughter, and a separate Gilgil–Nakuru highway collision that killed eleven people — highlight how roadside hazards can turn fatal within seconds.

A textbook case of obstruction risk

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Police say the Gilgil accident occurred at around 9.30pm in Kariandusi when:

  • A Toyota Hiace matatu rammed into the rear of a stationary trailer
  • 11 people died on the spot, including the driver
  • Five others were seriously injured

The fact that the trailer was stationary on the road at night immediately raises legal and safety questions under Kenya’s Traffic Act.

What the Traffic Act says about stalled vehicles

Kenya’s Traffic Act (Cap. 403) directly addresses such scenarios — and the law is stricter than many motorists realise.

1. Obstruction can amount to a criminal offence

Under Section 46, it is an offence to:

  • Leave a vehicle on the road in a dangerous position
  • Create a hazard that endangers other road users

Crucially, the law states that a person can be held liable for death caused not just by driving — but by obstruction.

This means a stationary vehicle can legally be treated the same as reckless driving if it contributes to a fatal crash.

2. General obstruction is also prohibited

Section 53 of the Act outlaws any obstruction of traffic, including:

  • Vehicles left on highways
  • Poorly positioned breakdowns
  • Failure to remove or warn other motorists

Even without fatalities, this can lead to prosecution and penalties.

Based on preliminary findings:

  • The trailer was stationary on a live highway lane
  • The crash happened at night, when visibility is reduced
  • The matatu collided directly into its rear

Investigators will likely examine:

  • Was the trailer properly marked (hazard lights, reflectors, triangles)?
  • Was it positioned safely off the road?
  • How long had it been stationary?

If negligence is established, the driver or owner of the trailer could face serious charges — including under Section 46.

A wider pattern: deadly roadside hazards

The Gilgil crash is not isolated.

Just days earlier:

  • 15 people died along the Nyeri–Nyahururu road after a collision involving a matatu and a log truck

Across the country, common contributing factors include stalled or slow-moving heavy vehicles, poor lighting and lack of reflectors, and inadequate warning to approaching motorists.

The Traffic Act creates a clear duty of care. A driver whose vehicle breaks down must:

  • Move it off the carriageway where possible
  • Use hazard lights and warning triangles
  • Ensure it does not pose danger to other road users

Failure to do so may result in charges under:

  • Section 46 – if death occurs
  • Section 47 – reckless endangerment
  • Section 49 – careless conduct

Bottom line

The law is unequivocal:

A stationary vehicle can be as dangerous—and as punishable—as reckless driving

Where it contributes to a crash, liability may extend beyond the moving vehicle to include the driver, the vehicle owner, and any party responsible for leaving it on the road

Crashes resulting from satlled trucks highlight a deadly reality on Kenyan roads: It’s not just speed that kills — sometimes, it’s what’s standing still in the dark.

READ: Blurred lines: The silent threat of poor driver vision on Kenya’s roads

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