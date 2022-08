0 SHARES Share Tweet

HOMABAY, Kenya, Aug 25 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya running mate Martha Karua on Thursday witnessed the swearing in of Gladys Wanga as the Governor.

Wanga will be taking over from Cyprian Awiti.

The ceremony was held at Homa Bay Stadium on Thursday and she was among forty five governors who took an oath of office.

Wanga was decleared winner after garnering 244,559 votes flooring her close competitor Evans Kidero, who came in second with 154,182 votes.