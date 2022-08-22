Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President-elect William Ruto meets with Israeli ambassador to Kenya Michael Lotem. / COURTESY

Kenya

Israeli President Herzog congratulates President-Elect Ruto, invites him to Jerusalem for official visit

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Israel President Isaac Herzog has congratulated President Elect William Ruto, following his win in last week’s General Election.

The congratulatory message was presented to Ruto on Monday by ambassador Michael Lotem, in his Karen office.

The Israel President Herzog also invited Ruto to Jerusalem for an official visit.

“We look forward to growing our relationship with the people of Israel and working together on key areas such as universal healthcare, agriculture and water provision. We appreciate Israel’s support in these fields,” Ruto stated.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

US delegation to meet Kenyatta, Ruto, and Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18 – A delegation from the United States is Kenya for a meeting with top leaders days after a disputed presidential...

4 days ago