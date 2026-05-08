Nairobi Man Sues Hospital, Seeks Sh200mn Over Alleged Expired Drugs

NAIROBI, Kenya May 8 – A Nairobi resident has moved to court seeking KSh200 million in damages after alleging that he suffered severe health complications following the administration of expired medication at a city hospital.

Dominic Nyang’au filed the petition under a certificate of urgency, asking the court to issue conservatory orders to keep the hospital’s pharmacy closed pending investigations into claims that expired drugs were allegedly stored and dispensed to patients.

Through his lawyer Danstan Omari, Nyang’au claims he visited the hospital on March 17, 2026, where he underwent medical assessment before being scheduled for an endoscopy procedure the following day.

Court documents state that after the procedure, he was prescribed medication, including a drug identified as PROBIO. Another prescribed medicine, LAEKIT, was reportedly unavailable at the hospital pharmacy at the time.

According to the petition, Nyang’au completed the LAEKIT medication before beginning the PROBIO dosage as instructed by doctors. However, within days, he allegedly developed swelling and severe pain in his feet.

The petitioner further claims that upon seeking further medical attention, doctors advised him to undergo kidney function tests after linking his symptoms to possible kidney-related complications allegedly triggered by the medication.

In the urgent application, Nyang’au is also seeking court orders restraining one of the respondents, as well as any agents acting on their behalf, from allegedly intimidating, threatening, or interfering with him during ongoing investigations into pharmaceutical samples reportedly collected from the hospital pharmacy.

He argues that unless the court intervenes, other patients seeking treatment at the facility could face similar health risks arising from what he describes as unsafe pharmaceutical practices and negligent medical care.

The suit further asks the court to find the respondents liable for negligence and compel them to compensate him for alleged physical suffering, medical costs, loss of income, emotional distress, and continued pain.