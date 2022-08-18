Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman welcomes Delaware Senator Chris Coon who arrived in Nairobi on August 18, 2022. /Twitter.

2022 ELECTIONS

US delegation to meet Kenyatta, Ruto, and Raila

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18 – A delegation from the United States is Kenya for a meeting with top leaders days after a disputed presidential election in which Deputy President Willam Ruto won.

The US Embassy said the delegation led by Delaware Senator Chris Coon is in the country on a stop during its 5-African nations tour.

It is scheduled to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto who was declared winner in last week’s presidential election as well as Raila Odinga who has disputed the results after losing.

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman says the delegation will also discuss shared goals- health, security, and economic prosperity during the meeting.

Whitman said the Senator Coons-led team will also meet with conservationists, health providers, and organizations working to empower girls.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Foreign envoys ask leaders to follow existing mechanisms for dispute resolution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- Foreign Envoys in Kenya have asked those aggrieved following the recent declaration of presidential results to follow the existing mechanisms in...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio in solidarity with Raila in pursuing justice on lost victory – Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- Azimio La Umoja One Kenya has moved in to consolidate its numbers across the region as they seek legal recourse...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Obado rallies Luo community to support Ruto presidency

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 17 – Outgoing Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado has rallied the Luo community to support the President- Elect William Ruto noting...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto, Raila host Kenya Kwanza, Azimio elected leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leadership are set to host separate meetings with elected...

23 hours ago

World

Kenya’s Odinga vows to pursue ‘legal options’ over vote defeat

Nairobi (AFP), Aug 16 – Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga vowed Tuesday to pursue “all constitutional and legal options” after rejecting the outcome...

2 days ago

August Elections

Reach out to President Kenyatta, Raila, NGO Council urges Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The National Council of Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) has urged President-elect William Ruto to reach out to his predecessor Uhuru...

2 days ago

Kenya

Raila mulls Supreme Court suit to contest presidential results

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga is mulling on yet again going to the Supreme Court to seeks...

2 days ago

August Elections

Raila rejects presidential results declared by Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has rejected the presidential results announced by Independent Electoral...

2 days ago