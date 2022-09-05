Connect with us

President Elect William Ruto and his wife Rachel Ruto /TWITTER

Kenya

President-Elect Ruto says he will respect outgoing President Kenyatta in retirement

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – President Elect William Ruto says he will not interfere with outgoing Uhuru Kenyatta’s retirement, and will accord him the respect he deserves.

Speaking during a press conference soon after the Supreme Court verdict validating his win on Monday, Ruto said his administration will recognize in full the now established tradition of honoring leaders who have served the nation.

He stated that he shall not, in any manner, interfere with their privileges and other entitlements in retirement.

“We will respect Mr Kenyatta in his retirement. We will give him the honour he deserves.We are not petty and we are not jealous,” Ruto stated.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader said he will be making a call to the Head of State to begin talks on the succession process while revealing that he has not talked with him for months.

“I haven’t talked to Uhuru Kenyatta in months but shortly I will call him so that we can have a conversation on the process of transition. I know he worked hard in his own way, but the people of Kenya have made a decision,” he stated.

Ruto said he will also be reaching out to his main rival Raila Odinga whom he described as a worthy competitor.

He said it’s time to put the campaigns behind, and look into the future together. “We may all have supported different candidates but the people of Kenya have made a choice.”

“When our good friend Raila Odinga retires we will give him the respect he deserves as a Kenyan leader who has made a huge contribution to the democracy of our nation.”

He however clarified that he will not accept a handshake with anyone. 

“I won’t have a mongrel of a government like another one we saw somewhere that you don’t know where to draw the line,” he said.

Ruto is set to be sworn in on Tuesday next week following the Supreme Court’s decision that he was validly elected, in a petition filed by Odinga.

In a judgement delivered by Chief Justice Martha Koome on Monday, a seven-judge bench unanimously ruled that the presidential election was conducted in line with the country’s constitution.

