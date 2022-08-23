Connect with us

President-Elect William Ruto when he met with Serbian Ambassador Dragan Zupanjevac at the Karen Office. /COURTESY

Kenya

President Elect Ruto says Kenya committed to boost ties with Serbia in Agriculture, health care

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – President Elect William Ruto has committed to boost ties with Serbia in Agriculture, Information Technology and Health Care.

Ruto made the commitment when he met with a Serbia delegation led by Ambassador Dragan Zupanjevac at his Karen Office, Nairobi County.

Ambassador Dragan Zupanjevac also delivered a formal congratulatory message to the President Elect Ruto, from the government of Serbia.

“We welcome Serbia’s strong desire to work with our administration. We commit to strengthen our ties and step up areas of cooperation such as agriculture, Information Technology and healthcare,” Ruto stated.

