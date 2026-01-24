Connect with us

Africa

Somaliland president pitches business opportunities to Trump’s son

“For the first time, we are not asking the world for aid. We are offering our resources.”Abdirahman Bayle, an advisor to Somaliland’s leader,

Published

DAVOS, Jan 24 – The President of Somaliland has held separate talks with his Israeli counterpart and the second son of the US leader, as the breakaway region continues to seek international recognition and foreign investment.

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi met Isaac Herzog and businessman Eric Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.’

‘Our discussions focused on strengthening and advancing bilateral relations between the Republic of Somaliland and the State of Israel,” Abdullahi said in a post on X about the meeting with Herzog.

Last month, Israel became the first country to recognise Somaliland – 35 years after it declared independence from Somalia.

President “Cirro”, as he is known in Somaliland, shared images on social media of the closed-door event, which was reportedly organised by the Greek House Davos programme, a private forum for discreet high-level gatherings.

Abdirahman Bayle, an advisor to Somaliland’s leader, told the BBC that Eric Trump had ”expressed interest in Somaliland and the opportunities it offers”.

”Among the issues we discussed were global investors in the livestock and agriculture sectors, so that we can industrialise these sectors and export to the rest of the world,” Bayle added.

Livestock is the territory’s main export, primarily to Saudi Arabia.

Eric Trump does not have any official US government position but holds a senior role at the Trump Organization, which runs the family’s businesses. The BBC has approached his representatives for comment but has not received a response.

Somaliland sits in a strategic position on major Red Sea and Gulf of Aden shipping routes.

During the talks, the president emphasised Somaliland’s openness to investment, pointing to the deep-water port of Berbera as a potential logistics hub for trade and energy infrastructure.

Bayle told the BBC that his government’s approach had shifted.

“For the first time, we are not asking the world for aid,” he said. “We are offering our resources.”

Israel’s president described the talks as positive, posting on X: “I was pleased to meet here in Davos with the President of Somaliland.

“I welcome the establishment of diplomatic relations between us and look forward to deepening cooperation for the benefit of our two peoples.”

