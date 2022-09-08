Connect with us

President-elect William Ruto when he met all Kenya Kwanza leaders. / COURTESY

Kenya

Governors directed to stop using expensive Newspaper adverts to send congratulatory messages President-elect Ruto

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The Government has warned Governors against using public resources to send congratulatory messages to President Elect William Ruto.

Devolution Principal Secretary Julius Korir on Thursday said they are concerned about how Governors are using expensive Newspaper adverts to pass their congratulatory messages to Ruto hence leading to loss of public resources.

Korir said Governors are doing so contrary to the Public Financial Management Act, which requires that public money be used in a prudent and responsible way.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to direct that all counties immediately desist from procuring the extravagant congratulatory advertisements,” Korir stated.

The Devolution PS noted that the directive is in line with advice from the President – Elect William Ruto.

He encouraged the county chiefs to instead use cheaper means such as social media to convey their messages.

“The counties are further encouraged to cut on wastage as the same resources can be used to provide essential services to Kenyans, in line with their priorities, in projects that impact their lives,” he stated.

