IGAD deploys election observers to 10 counties ahead of Tuesday poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has deployed twenty-four election observers across ten counties ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The observers were flagged off by the IGAD short-term Elections Observation Mission (IGADEOM) who is also former Ethiopian president Mulatu Teshome.

They will be stationed to Nairobi, Nyeri, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Kajiado, Kisumu, Kisii, Kakamega, Machakos and Mombasa.

Teshome, in a press conference on Sunday said the deployment of the observers is in line with the Authority’s mandate in promoting human rights and adherence to rule of law.

“The team will be focusing on the mission’s mandate of promoting good governance and democracy. It is important to note that IGAD and all stakeholders at the moment all share a common value of upholding human rights and the law,” he said.

He explained that the mission will share its findings in a final report containing an analysis on how the electoral process was conducted.

He said it will also offer recommendations for future electoral processes upon the conclusion of the election process.

The team, drawn from six IGAD member states, includes representatives of electoral bodies and diplomats from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Uganda.

The team of observers arrived in Kenya on August 2 and were taken through a two-day training program from August 5 to 6 where they were taken through the electoral process.