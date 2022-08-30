Connect with us

New Rongai MP Paul Chebor addressing the media after winning the seat in the August 29, by-election.

County News

End of an era for Moi family as all sons kicked out of Parliament

Published

NAKURU, Kenya Aug 30 – Raymond Moi has lost the Rongai parliamentary seat, marking the end of an era for the family of former president Daniel arap Moi.

Raymond was defeated by Paul Chebor of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Monday’s by-election. Chebor garnered 27,021 against Mo’s 14,715.

This comes three weeks after the humiliating defeat of his brother Gideon Moi who also lost the Baringo Senate seat to UDA candidate.

The two Moi sons were defending their seats on a KANU ticket.

“I thank all my supporters for overwhelmingly voting for me, this shows the confidence you have for our party UDA,” Chebor said.

More to follow…



