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Three gang rape, robbery with violence suspects arrested in Butere

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), on the night of January 28, 2026, the suspects broke into a shop and attacked the shopkeeper, subjecting her to a gang rape before fleeing into the night.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Police have arrested three suspects linked to a chilling incident of robbery with violence and gang rape in Butere.

The National Police Service says detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, alongside the Operation Action Team, acting on intelligence, launched a swift and targeted manhunt.

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Their efforts led them to Mabungo village, where two suspects were cornered and arrested.

Under interrogation, the suspects led officers to Shirota village, where their alleged accomplice was also apprehended.

The dragnet then widened further to Sabatia Market, where detectives arrested a suspect accused of being a receiver of the stolen items.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), on the night of January 28, 2026, the suspects broke into a shop and attacked the shopkeeper, subjecting her to a gang rape before fleeing into the night.

“The hoodlums slithered into a local shop in Butere like snakes in the grass under the cover of darkness, their intentions as sinister as their method of entry. What followed was not just a robbery, it was an act of cruelty that left a lasting scar,” said the DCI.

The suspects made off with goods valued at approximately KSh 200,000, along with an undisclosed amount of cash from the day’s sales, leaving behind devastation, fear, and anguish.

Police have since recovered a stash of assorted mobile phones believed to be part of the stolen loot.

The suspects remain in custody as they undergo processing ahead of arraignment. Meanwhile, the recovered items are being detained as exhibits.

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