Orengo Declares Himself Acting ODM Party Leader

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 19 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has declared himself the acting party leader of the Orange Democratic Movement.

Speaking during a Linda Mwananchi mega rally in Nakuru, Orengo claimed he had ousted Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga from the leadership role, accusing him of failing to steer the party forward and adequately prepare it for the 2027 general election.

“We know the Secretary General of ODM is Edwin Sifuna; and because Oburu is unable, now Orengo is the acting party leader of ODM. Thank you,” he told a charged rally.

Orengo told supporters that the party requires renewed direction and stronger leadership to remain competitive in the next electoral cycle.

The Linda Mwananchi grouping is opposed to the push by Party Leader Oburu Oginga, to back President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

Linda Mwananchi has already held rallies in Busia, Kitengela, Kakamega, Narok, and Mombasa respectively.